When will Seth Rollins return to WWE from his shoulder injury? What we know

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 15, 2025 10:17 GMT
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins [Image Source: WWE.com]

The wrestling world has been abuzz the past 48 hours as several major developments have taken place around Seth Rollins. The Visionary is believed to have suffered a legitimate injury, potentially a torn rotator cuff, which is expected to sideline him. His premature split from The Vision and Seth getting pulled out from WWE's tour to Japan adds weight to those rumors.

There's widespread belief within WWE that Rollins might have to undergo surgery to repair a torn tendon in the shoulder. If that is actually true, The Architect may remain away from television for several months. Recovery for rotator cuff surgery typically ranges from 6-8 weeks for basic healing to 4-6 months for full return to high-impact activities like wrestling.

Seth Rollins could make a full-fledged return to WWE around WrestleMania 42 if he had to go through surgery. The recovery process of a torn rotator cuff injury takes significant time, as surgical treatment involves arthroscopic or open surgery to reattach the tendon to the bone, followed by extensive rehab.

WWE superstars require near-full shoulder function for performing moves like suplexes, lifts, and high-flying maneuvers. Premature return risks re-injury, and this is one of the major reasons why the Stamford-based promotion's medical team typically enforces conservative timelines. However, WWE has yet to provide any official update regarding Rollins' situation.

Will Seth Rollins relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship?

Seth Rollins is currently the World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night RAW. However, his recent situation has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his title reign and fans have been wondering what the future holds for it. Meanwhile, CM Punk has been waiting to face The Visionary since he became the Number One Contender for the coveted title.

However, WWE might have to make a bold decision in light of the recent events. If Rollins were to be sidelined for months, he may relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Over the past, several superstars were forced to vacate their titles due to injuries and concussions.

Hence, WWE's ever-changing landscape might once again go through this cruel phase. This could have a domino effect on several storylines currently going on on Monday Night RAW. The company might then crown a new World Heavyweight Champion for the vacated title at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, it all depends on how severe Seth Rollins' injury is. Whether it's another work or a real-life injury is still the question in fans' minds. It remains to be seen how things shape up.

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

