Triple H has subtly revealed the future of the World Heavyweight Championship amid Seth Rollins’ injury

Seth Rollins has become the trending topic among fans lately, as there have been several major developments around him. Although WWE has been keeping things under wraps, reports suggest that The Visionary may be dealing with a legitimate injury and could be out of action for a while. The whispers grew louder when he was pulled out of WWE's upcoming tour to Japan.Fans have been wondering what this means for the future of the World Heavyweight Championship that Rollins holds. Amid this, Triple H dropped a huge bombshell on social media. He posted a black-and-white promotional poster for WWE's upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event centering CM Punk in his iconic X pose, captioned with the intriguing line, &quot;#SNME heads to Salt Lake City November 1st… and CM Punk has something to prove.&quot;Well, this wasn't just a mere hype for a Peacock-streaming special at Utah's Delta Center. It was probably a masterstroke of subtle storytelling, which quietly told the future of the World Heavyweight Championship. It has been seen in the past that WWE features those stars (solo) in the Saturday Night's Main Event poster around which the show is expected to revolve.The fact that Punk is the poster boy for the upcoming edition of SNME silently screams one thing: he will be the biggest highlight, perhaps poised to reclaim gold. The Second City Saint became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship this week on RAW. He will battle Seth Rollins for the coveted title, which is expected to happen at SNME next month.With Rollins reportedly injured and Triple H hyping the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event around CM Punk, all roads converge in one direction. WWE may have subtly revealed that the World Heavyweight Championship will change hands on November 1st in Salt Lake City. Punk may walk out of SNME as the new world champion, fulfilling his long-awaited redemption.Triple H may avoid Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk clash for the World Heavyweight ChampionshipSeth Rollins vs. CM Punk is a rivalry that fans enjoy watching on WWE television. Both superstars have clashed several times in the ring until now. With Rollins currently holding the world title and Punk being the number one contender, they are poised to cross paths yet again, perhaps at Saturday Night's Main Event.However, Triple H may avoid this epic clash at SNME. The major reason behind this is Seth Rollins' injury. Although WWE hasn't confirmed anything yet, reports suggest that things could actually be serious. It could even compel The Visionary to relinquish his coveted title in the coming weeks for a potential surgery.In that case, WWE might keep Rollins' vacated championship on the line at Saturday Night's Main Event. The company could pit Jey Uso or LA Knight against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on November 1st. This way, WWE could avoid a clash between Seth Rollins and The Best in the World.However, it all depends on how serious Rollins' injury is. This could change the trajectory of the World Heavyweight Championship. However, WWE has yet to provide any official update regarding this real-life situation.