3 Shockers that could take Hell in a Cell 2022 by storm

Hell in a Cell 2022 is scheduled for this weekend. The upcoming premium live event will air live this Sunday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

While six bouts have been announced for the event, fans can expect WWE to add the Undisputed Unified Tag Team Championship match between Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos to complete the card.

Meanwhile, some of WWE's high-profile names, such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch, will also be in action on June 5.

On another note, given the predictability of the matches, the event doesn't look appealing. Hence, WWE could be planning a few shockers to spice things up for the upcoming premium live event.

Here are three such shockers that could take Hell in a Cell by storm:

#3. Finn Balor turns on his team at Hell in a Cell

Story continues below ad

WWE announced that AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan would take on Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley in a 3-on-3 mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell. However, the babyface trio getting a win over The Judgement Day seems distant.

WWE could have both the teams go toe-to-toe against each other, only for The Judgement Day to emerge victorious. However, WWE could have Finn Balor turn heel to explain their loss.

Creative could have Balor turn on his team to cost them their match this Sunday. The Demon joining forces with The Master Manipulator would not only grab a lot of eyeballs but would also add a new chapter to this feud.

#2. Seth Rollins defeats Cody Rhodes, courtesy of an assist from Bray Wyatt

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Windham (Bray Wyatt) is on a mission Windham (Bray Wyatt) is on a mission 💯 https://t.co/DWJ48F5NuR

Story continues below ad

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will go against each other for the third time in a row this Sunday in a Hell in a Cell match. While The American Nightmare is expected to win the match to end this feud, things may turn out differently.

It's noted that Bray Wyatt has been teasing a potential return through a series of cryptic tweets. While nothing seems final yet, one can't rule out the possibility of The Fiend making a sensational return to WWE this Sunday.

Creative could have Wyatt return to cost Cody his match against Seth. It would then lay the foundation for a dream feud between The American Nightmare and The Eater of Worlds.

#1. John Cena returns to challenge Theory for the United States Championship

Story continues below ad

Theory is scheduled to defend his US Championship against Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell. Judging by his recent booking trend, there's no way he will drop the US title this Sunday to Ali.

However, could WWE have John Cena return to interrupt Theory after his match against Ali this Sunday?

While a potential match between the two at SummerSlam seems more likely, could the dwindling viewership and a lack of legit draws force WWE to change its plans?

Recent reports suggest that the former WWE Champion is ready to make a blockbuster return to WWE. Also, one shouldn't forget that WWE will be celebrating Cena's 20th WWE anniversary throughout June. Thus, it won't be surprising if the 16-time World Champion returns this Sunday to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud against Theory.

LIVE POLL Q. Should John Cena return at Hell in a Cell to challenge Theory for a match? Yes No 57 votes so far