3 Shocking Ways Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso Could End at WWE Clash in Paris

Clash in Paris is the next premium live event on WWE's calendar. The Triple H-led creative team has been working hard to craft a perfect card for the August 31 premium live event, stacking it with massive bouts.The latest edition of RAW saw a major match being made official for Clash in Paris. General Manager Adam Pearce entered the scene during the closing moments of the show after The Vision attacked CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso and announced that Seth Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Second City Saint, The Megastar, and The YEET Man in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the France PLE.This article will look at three shocking ways the World Heavyweight Championship match may end at Clash in Paris:#3. Roman Reigns could bring back his OG WWE persona and attack Seth RollinsShockingly, despite anticipation from fans, the Undisputed Tribal Chief was snubbed out of the upcoming World Heavyweight Title match last night. That said, Roman Reigns is set to be a part of Clash in Paris.The OTC may face Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed in a singles match at the show. In a shocking twist, after competing in his potential match, Reigns could ruin the party for Seth Rollins should The Visionary retain his title, launching a merciless attack on his former Shield ''brother.''Reigns might bring back his OG Shield persona and destroy Rollins physically and mentally, laying seeds for the finale of their feud with the latter's World Heavyweight Championship on the line.#2. The Vision may unveil its newest memberConsidering that Seth Rollins and his crew pulled off &quot;The Ruse of the Century&quot; at SummerSlam, it's pretty evident that they would have a shocking plan up their sleeves at Clash in Paris.With Rollins defending his title against three top superstars, the probability of The Visionary losing his gold strap is high, despite him having Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in his corner. However, Paul Heyman and Co. may have a plan up their sleeves, as they could unleash the newest addition to the group on the babyfaces.Logan Paul could be a perfect candidate for that role. The YouTube sensation may emerge as the new soldier of The Vision, helping Rollins retain the title, marking a jaw-dropping end to the bout.#1. A shocking heel turn may take place at Clash in ParisNo one saw Rollins pulling off The Ruse of The Century at SummerSlam. His cash-in is certainly the most shocking WWE moment of the year. At Clash in Paris, The Vision may again turn heads with a shocking twist.In a thrilling turn of events, Jey Uso may turn heel and help Seth retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The possibility gained traction after The YEET Master didn't come out to save Roman Reigns from a beatdown by The Vision last week on RAW. There is a chance that the former world champion may have sold out to The Oracle.