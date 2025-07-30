3 Signs that 38-year-old former WWE star could finally come back at SummerSlam this year

By Love Verma
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:53 GMT
WWE SummerSlam might witness an iconic comeback [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SummerSlam 2025 promises an epic show, and this year, the madness gets doubled as it will be a two-night event. The cards of both Nights One and Two are already stacked with massive star power.

Besides this, The Biggest Party of The Summer also promises several surprises & unexpected turns. One of the potential names who could return at this SummerSlam is AJ Lee. The 38-year-old star last competed in the squared circle in March 2015.

Since then, she hasn't been seen back in the ring, but three signs suggest that the former Divas Champion might be back at SummerSlam this year.

In this article, we will take a look at the following three signs:

#3. SummerSlam is in her hometown

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. It's crucial to note that New Jersey is the hometown of AJ Lee, which makes her presence even bigger at SummerSlam.

Usually, a hometown hero gets massive support from the live crowd, and if that star is someone like the former Divas Champion, then the crowd will indeed explode.

Considering that SummerSlam is taking place in NJ, the chances are higher than ever that WWE could bring her back for another run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#2. Several WWE stars are advocating for her return

Not only fans but even WWE stars are behind the agenda of pushing for AJ Lee's comeback to the World Wrestling Entertainment. Recently, Zelina Vega, in an interview, talked about the return of the veteran star.

She suggested that Lee's return at SummerSlam will make her comeback even bigger, as it will take place in her hometown, and the reaction of the crowd would be insane. This isn't the first time a WWE star has advocated for the return of the 38-year-old star.

On several instances previously, multiple stars of the men's and women's divisions have expressed their desire to witness AJ Lee's comeback, and SummerSlam seems like an ideal location for this dream return.

#1. She recently said she misses wrestling fans

In a recent appearance at San Diego Comic Con, Lee talked about the one thing she missed about wrestling. This was the direct connection she had with the wrestling fans and the audience. The former star also noted that her mission was to aid people to make them feel less alone.

These words from the veteran star, just a few days before SummerSlam, appear to be another sign of her potential iconic return at the forthcoming premium live event.

Edited by Harish Raj S
