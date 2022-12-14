3 signs Alexa Bliss will defeat Bianca Belair to become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss has been an interesting character in WWE since her move to the main roster in 2016. People may have forgotten that she is a five-time world champion and is the only superstar to win the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank in the same year in 2018.

Despite all her accolades, she is probably best known for her association with Bray Wyatt, on account of recency. It's a storyline WWE brought to a screeching halt and it is yet to have a continuation or proper conclusion.

Since Wyatt's return in October, several teases have been made about their inevitable meeting, and if the latest episode of WWE RAW is any indication, it's bound to happen soon.

Amidst rumors of Charlotte Flair's return to the company, WWE can go the predictable route of booking the Queen against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, or have a major swerve in the form of a new champion en route to WrestleMania 39.

Listed below are three signs Alexa Bliss is going to dethrone Bianca Belair to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

#3. Alexa Bliss is a wildcard who hasn't held a WWE World Championship since losing to Ronda Rousey in 2018

Since losing the RAW Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Summerslam in 2018, which was the end of her third reign with RAW's top belt, Alexa was mostly seen taking a backseat for other major players.

Around the time of WWE Clash at the Castle this year, Bliss spoke on WWE's The Bump about wanting to be world champion again.

“It’s gonna be great tagging with Bianca, but I still have the goal of being [at] the top of the women’s division again. It’s been a long time, it’s been about four years since I’ve held a singles championship for the women’s division, and I look forward to changing that as soon as I can, whether that’s against Bianca or anyone else on the roster."

Now seems like the right time to pull the trigger on Little Miss Bliss, who has always been a wildcard. Even her first championship win, which came at TLC in 2016 – just five months after her move to the main roster – was a bit of a surprise that caught fans off-guard.

#2. Bliss has been teasing a turn despite regularly aligning with Belair

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair have teamed up several times in the second half of 2022

Alexa Bliss has been showing signs of a turn to the dark side after Wyatt's presence was felt on various occasions via Titantron. A full-blown heel turn on Belair might be in the works for the former Women's Champion, who could stand as a great villain to the EST.

It's been a way of WWE storytelling since forever to have someone who has aligned with the champion for months finally turn on them and steal the gold.

Bianca Belair has been on top of the division for the entire calendar year, going over Becky Lynch and Bayley, among other prominent superstars. Bliss is technically an underdog in this story, and her win would spark interest and would be a major swerve on the road to WrestleMania.

#1. A WrestleMania meeting with Bray Wyatt is the bigger picture for the #1 contender

Wyatt and Bliss was last seen together at WrestleMania 37

As fate would have it, Little Miss Bliss' betrayal of The Fiend spelled the end for the former Universal Champion not only in kayfabe, but also in real life as he was released from the company not long after.

Bray Wyatt has remained low-key despite getting a loud reception upon returning, maintaining a slow-burn storytelling technique in the build to a singles match versus LA Knight. WWE seemingly has big plans for Bliss' former partner at The Show of Shows, and what better way is there than to have them both finally meet at the event where they were last seen two years ago?

Bliss walks into WrestleMania as the RAW Women's Champion and is on top of the world when Wyatt confronts her for her past sins.

Either way, a run as champ is long overdue for her and putting the strap on Bliss puts her in a significant spot on the Grandest Stage of Them All. It works from a storyline perspective.

Do you think Alexa Bliss needs the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 more than the Bianca Belair versus Charlotte Flair match? Sound off on this and potential opponents for Bliss in the comments section below.

