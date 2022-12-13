When could Charlotte Flair return to WWE?

After losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on any WWE shows since May. The official explanation provided by her absence was that she had sustained a radius fracture and would "be out of action indefinitely" due to her injury.

With WrestleMania 39 coming close, fans are wondering about Charlotte's return. There is a possibility that The Queen will make her return to WWE in December, although a surprise return at the Royal Rumble in 2023 might be more likely.

The creative team is finally putting up "plans for Charlotte Flair's return," according to Dave Meltzer . Although there were recent concerns about which brand Flair could return to, no particular suggestions were made.

In late November, the former SmackDown Women's Champion posted a series of interesting photos to her Instagram Story, including multiple shots of her wearing the title and an image of the 2020 Royal Rumble winner in her wrestling boots.

Charlotte Flair has been posting pictures of her workout on Twitter.

In the latest video, Charlotte has been training for her return to the squared circle. She mentioned having an in-ring practice session with NXT wrestlers Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre on her Instagram story. She is unquestionably preparing for more ring action on television, which is why.

Will Charlotte Flair's return to WWE lead to a match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39?

According to recent speculations, WWE may put Charlotte against Bianca Belair in a championship contest at WrestleMania 39.

However, the company's plans are conflicted since Rhea Ripley might intervene to take on the EST of WWE. The corporation has already hinted at a prospective match between the two women.

Belair has defeated three of WWE's horsewomen, with Flair being the only one she is yet to beat. Due to unresolved business, both superstars have recently discussed facing off against one another. Following Survivor Series WarGames, she gave her thoughts on facing Charlotte.

“I’ve always said one of my goals is to eventually defeat all Four Horsewomen, these women have done amazing things… but I have one more, and that’s Charlotte Flair, so in a perfect world, it would be Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair,” said Belair while discussing WrestleMania opponents.

🎄𝕺𝖒𝖎𝕭🎄 @BelairTheBoss Bianca Belair chooses Charlotte Flair as her 2nd choice for a perfect Wrestlemania match at the #SurvivorSeries press conference Bianca Belair chooses Charlotte Flair as her 2nd choice for a perfect Wrestlemania match at the #SurvivorSeries press conference https://t.co/tCW6IEXH0o

Fans eagerly await The Queen's return which might happen at any moment.

