3 Signs Brock Lesnar is returning at WWE Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WWE Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate defeated Bobby Lashley to avenge his first loss to the All Mighty at Royal Rumble 2022. However, Lesnar wasn't the last man standing and his evening ended on a sad note.

The former Universal Champion scored an unconvincing win over Lashley, only besting his rival by the slimmest of margins. Not one to take the controversial loss kindly, The All Mighty viciously assaulted Lesnar and nearly squeezed the breath out of him with a painful Hurt Lock.

Lashley seems to have moved on, but his business with Lesnar is far from finished. The two rivals may write the next chapter in their storied rivalry at Survivor Series: WarGames.

On that note, here are three signs that The Beast Incarnate is possibly returning this Saturday.

#3. Bobby Lashley recently stated that he wants another match with Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar again.

The history books will list Brock Lesnar as the winner of Lesnar vs. Lashley II at WWE Crown Jewel, but it was hardly convincing. The All Mighty was the superior man, by all means, and he was the last man standing. Since the loss, Bobby Lashley has tapped into a darker and more vicious side.

Despite the havoc he wreaked, the former US Champion wants one more match with The Conqueror. During an interview with NBC10 Boston, Lashley made his intentions quite clear:

"Winning a match wasn't important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up. He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there's one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one."

In the process, The All Mighty may have indirectly and unwittingly challenged Lesnar to a rubber match. Could the challenge lure out The Beast Incarnate?

If the last two decades have taught us anything, it is that the former Universal Champion doesn't back down from a fight.

Hence, he may return at Survivor Series to respond to Lashley's recent remarks and accept his challenge.

#2. Bobby Lashley is scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Match for the US Title at Survivor Series

After nearly choking out Lesnar, the 45-year-old veteran set his sights on Seth Rollins' US Championship. Anyone who has tried to beat Lashley to the chase has paid a heavy and painful price.

Mustafa Ali was in the running for Rollins' gold, but after three weeks of consecutive beatdowns from The All Mighty, Ali may have to shift his focus elsewhere.

Austin Theory would've been US Champion today, but the former WWE Champion wouldn't let that happen as he cost Theory the title and his Money in the Bank contract.

WWE has announced a Triple Threat between Lashley, Theory, and Rollins for Survivor Series. While The Dominator may seem like the initial favorite, an angry Beast lurking in the background may prevent his arch-rival from regaining the title.

The All Mighty only lost the US Championship due to a returning Lesnar. On the October 10th edition of RAW, The Conqueror returned to viciously assault Lashley, leaving the champion vulnerable to Seth Rollins.

Could The Beast Incarnate cost his nemesis another US Title? He's done it before, so he can do it again. Lesnar now has more reason to attack Lashley, especially considering the post-match assault at WWE Crown Jewel.

#1. WWE may be setting up Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III soon

With Lesnar's victory at WWE Crown Jewel, The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty are tied at one win a piece. Lashley's victory at the Rumble was due to Roman Reigns' interference, a rubber match becomes more essential.

WWE does, indeed, plan on booking a rubber match. Lesnar will be the babyface in this scenario, with Lashley the heel. However, no one knows when they will book this colossal encounter. It may occur at Royal Rumble 2023 or WrestleMania 39.

However, they can set it up at Survivor Series, especially if the blow-off is being saved for the Rumble in Alamodome. They would need to book high-profile match-ups and pull out all the stops to sell out the stadium; Lesnar vs. Lashley III will attract some eyeballs and boost ticket sales.

With no Premium Live Event left on the calendar after Survivor Series, the upcoming show becomes the perfect, and perhaps only, stage to set up the inevitable rubber match.

