3 Signs Brock Lesnar will join The Vision in WWE

The fact that Brock Lesnar was classically announced by Paul Heyman at WWE Wrestlepalooza, years after they were last allied, has been brought up by Cody Rhodes multiple times over the past few days.
Given Brock Lesnar's return and his former Advocate's affiliation with Seth Rollins and The Vision, this has spawned some interesting theories regarding the current on-screen relationship between Heyman and his former client, how these developments may impact his relationship with Seth Rollins, and rumors of a potential alliance.
In this article, we shall present three signs why The Beast may join The Vision very soon.
#3 Cody Rhodes' curiosity, and Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's reactions regarding the Brock Lesnar situation
On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes sought some clarity (SOME CLARIFICATION) from Mr. Heyman, and on last night's RAW, he played up the same while engaged in a brutal war of words with Seth Rollins, also leading Rollins to evidently cover up for how he lacked knowledge of the same. The Visionary, in fact, stressed that he approved that particular occurrence at Wrestlepalooza, with Seth Rollins stating that "everything runs through me."
Back to Cody, when such a massive star brings up a major plot point or development regularly and prominently, it leads to the simple conclusion that the story is indeed headed somewhere. When the response is avoidance in the first case and confusion (though, perhaps confusion disguised as trickery) in the second, that is a good starting point to build a working hypothesis regarding the matter at hand. Right now, we know this: Lesnar will be involved with the bigger story at hand in some form or fashion.
#2 WarGames is looming — and Seth Rollins may need backup
Survivor Series: WarGames is now just under two months away, and despite whatever may be going on concerning the babyfaces on RAW, it seems clear that The Vision will be the core being of the heel side. That leaves two spots open, and one of them may very well be Brock Lesnar. Lesnar, interestingly, has never been a part of WarGames, which makes the prospect of The Beast destroying everyone in his path inside a massive steel cage one of the few potential and exciting firsts of his career.
It also puts him in a position of working with a team, at least in concept. Whether he does that at or leading up to WarGames would be anyone's guess, but there is bound to be tension, especially with Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar's history, a fresh dynamic with Bronson Reed and especially Bron Breakker, and Rollins being World Heavyweight Champion. The person who would architect this, obviously, would be The Oracle, Paul Heyman, but whether he will, in fact, continue in that role or become an Advocate down the line will be at the heart of the drama in this story.
#1 Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have not gelled as hoped
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have not gelled very well on-screen in terms of presentation, and it has been over five months. As such, WWE may have decided to pivot from the alliance. Even within kayfabe, that may translate to conflicts, where both men seek control, and there are contrasting psychologies as pertains to the future of the faction and the industry that do not align.
Viewed in relation to Rollins' lack of cohesion with Heyman with regard to their vision in kayfabe that may begin manifesting itself into visible conflict, them not having the chemistry vis-a-vis the overall storytelling of The Vision, The Bloodline Saga heading in a different direction and thus altering plans for Rollins vs Reigns, and Cody's pleas and their interactions subconsciously getting to Rollins over time, Brock Lesnar being back may lead to Seth Rollins eventually turning babyface.
The first clear step: cracks from within The Vision, stemming primarily from Brock Lesnar's presence either within, or at least, around the group.
