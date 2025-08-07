3 Signs that Brock Lesnar will leave WWE again after Clash in Paris 2025

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 after nearly being absent for two years. The Beast Incarnate made a comeback when his fans had almost given up hope that he would be back. However, things still haven't entirely settled with Lesnar.WWE hasn't given an official statement on Lesnar after his return at SummerSlam. Also, while a lot of his fans are glad with his comeback, there's a section of people who have reservations about his arrival. These factors can contribute to him going back on a hiatus again.Therefore, in this listicle, we will list three signs that Brock Lesnar will leave WWE after Clash in Paris 2025.#3 John Cena apparently requested to face Lesnar for his retirement tour, according to Triple HWWE could have brought Brock Lesnar for only one match against John Cena at Clash in Paris PLE this month. After this match, Lesnar might go back once again. WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, dropped hints of this after the SummerSlam show. He said that it was John Cena who wanted to work with Lesnar on his retirement tour.“This is John Cena’s wishlist. John Cena’s… it’s him writing the last chapter of his book, and I think people saw a conversation with us where he said we’d have to screw it up pretty badly to ruin his career. But it’s not about that for me. It’s about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out. To write his chapter, Hunter said. [H/T: SEScoops]So, Lesnar might just square off against John Cena at Clash in Paris, lose the contest, and then go back on a hiatus once again.#2 Controversy surrounding Brock Lesnar's returnBrock Lesnar's return hasn't invoked positive reactions from all corners, and there are people even in WWE who are reportedly not happy with his return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently reported that some talents in WWE are &quot;disgusted&quot; by Lesnar's return.However, Sapp stated that he hadn't heard of a walkout of any talent at this stage, amidst Brock Lesnar's presence. WWE might not take a risk with Brock Lesnar, and might take him off TV right after his match with John Cena at Clash in Paris PLE.#1 The ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit Brock Lesnar's involvement in Janel Grant's lawsuit is one of the biggest reasons why WWE might take him off the air after his match with Cena. Lesnar hasn't been given a clean chit, and his fate hangs in the air in the lawsuit.It was one of the reasons why The Beast had been completely removed from all WWE shows for the past two years. The Janel Grant lawsuit is an extremely sensitive topic, and WWE has seemingly taken a massive risk with his return.Janel Grant's legal representatives haven't taken Lesnar's return to the company quite well. The team gave an official written response on his comeback, and stated how this attempt by WWE to sweep misconduct &quot;under the rug will backfire.&quot;WWE might not risk its reputation with Lesnar, and once his clash with John Cena is done at Clash in Paris, the company can take him off air once again. And then, the management might not bring him back, unless his name is fully cleared from Janel Grant's case.