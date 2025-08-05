Some WWE Talent "Disgusted" by Brock Lesnar's Return; Reported Chances of Them Walking Out

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of Night Two of SummerSlam this weekend. He attacked John Cena following his loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event.This was a controversial move, given The Beast Incarnate's name being allegedly mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against the company and Vince McMahon. Lesnar was reportedly cleared by WWE's legal team four weeks ago, which is why he ended up returning. However, a few superstars on the roster are unhappy with this.Speaking on his Fightful Report podcast on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp has reported that there are some talents in WWE who are disgusted by Brock Lesnar's return. No names were mentioned. Sapp further suggested that he hadn't heard of a walkout of any sort, stating that it doesn't seem like a reality at this stage.Lesnar will likely be a part of WWE SmackDown, considering John Cena has been announced for this Friday's show. The two may face each other at Clash in Paris, with Triple H seemingly hinting that the 17-time world champion wanted The Beast Incarnate to be brought back.Contrary to that, Michael Cole revealed during WWE RAW that Triple H and Nick Khan reached out to Brock Lesnar and asked him to &quot;come home.&quot; It remains to be seen if we will know the full truth of the situation.Who will Brock Lesnar face in WWE after John Cena?It doesn't seem likely that WWE has brought Brock Lesnar back for just one match against John Cena. He may end up facing multiple other superstars before retiring for good.The biggest and freshest possible match Lesnar could have is against Gunther. The two were set to face each other at WrestleMania 40, before The Beast Incarnate's planned return was canceled due to the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. The Ring General has called the former UFC fighter his &quot;final boss,&quot; so it's a match that may very well happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All.