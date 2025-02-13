3 Signs CM Punk will face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk and Logan Paul will be among the participants of the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match, which is set to take place in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. The winner of this match will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

After what fans saw on Monday Night RAW, it wouldn't be a surprise if the plan is for The Best in the World and The Maverick to collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All. In this article, we take a look at three signs that this match will happen at 'Mania.

#3. Logan Paul mocked CM Punk on his YouTube channel

In the final episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, Punk delivered a promo about winning the Rumble and headlining WrestleMania 41. During this promo, he took a shot at Logan Paul, saying that The Maverick has never defeated him.

For his part, the former United States Champion didn't hold back and mocked Punk on his YouTube channel, saying that Punk would never beat him and promised to eliminate him at the Rumble.

“Yeah, CM Punk, what did he say? ‘I didn’t lose to Logan Paul.’ Like that’s some sort of diss. There’s a 0% chance a guy that looks like that beats me. He’s like a Dad Bod on Dad Bod Steroids," Paul said. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

#2. Logan Paul eliminated CM Punk at the Royal Rumble

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Second City Saint eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, but shortly afterward, he watched his dreams of winning the match and headlining WrestleMania 41 crumble.

It was The Maverick who eliminated him, and Paul was one of the three superstars left in the end before John Cena eliminated him.

Thus, Punk could seek revenge at the Chamber, and if that doesn't happen and neither wins the match in Toronto, he could challenge The Maverick to a match at 'Mania.

#1. Their confrontation on RAW

The Best in the World cut a promo on Monday, saying that he would be the one to go after Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship while putting fellow Chamber participants Drew McIntyre and John Cena on notice before Logan Paul interrupted him.

Things turned personal after that, as the two superstars took a shot at one another, with The Maverick telling Punk that he would eliminate him in the Elimination Chamber just like he did at the Royal Rumble, while The Best in the World asserted he would dominate Paul inside the Chamber.

If their confrontation and mini-feud continue in the coming weeks on RAW, the most likely scenario is that CM Punk will eliminate Paul (or vice versa) and will set the stage for a match at WrestleMania 41, even though the original plan was for Punk to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match.

However, it now appears that The OTC and The Visionary will settle their rivalry one-on-one at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

