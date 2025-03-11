3 Signs Dominik Mysterio’s new WWE faction is in the works

Dominik Mysterio appears to be at a crossroads regarding his presence in The Judgment Day, and it wouldn't surprise me if he left the faction soon. One of the top heels in WWE could quickly be on the move and start his faction.

With that in mind, and with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, we take a look at three signs that Dirty Dom could create a new faction soon.

#3. He is not getting along with Finn Balor

There has been tension within The Judgment Day for months. Since Finn Balor took over after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest left, its members have not been on the same page. Finn does not get along with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

Especially over the past few weeks, Balor and Mysterio have taken shots at one another, so we could consider it a matter of time before Dirty Dom leaves The Judgment Day.

The question is whether the other members of The Judgment Day, like Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito, will also leave or if any of them will stay with the former Universal Champion and will re-form the faction.

#2. He was spotted with Karrion Kross and Ludwig Kaiser backstage

Dominik Mysterio hasn't seen eye-to-eye with Finn Balor lately, as we said. One of their issues is Dominik's desire to add new members to the faction, especially with JD McDonagh missing time due to injury and Carlito having no clear direction.

However, Finn Balor has made it clear that he will turn things around independently, and there is no need for extra members. Over the past couple of weeks, Dominik Mysterio has been seen talking with Karrion Kross and Ludwig Kaiser backstage.

Neither superstar has a clear direction at the moment. Ludwig has moved on from The Imperium and is now in singles action. The same goes for Karrion Kross, who saw The Final Testament split following the release of Paul Ellering and The AOP from WWE.

Both are heels, so Dirty Dom should convince them to join him and start a new faction. This would allow all three of them to move in a new direction.

#1. Dominik Mysterio makes decisions for the Judgment Day

Dominik appears to have taken over amid his tension with Finn Balor. He was the one who booked the title match between Bron Breakker and Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship next week on RAW.

Dirty Dom seems to want to take a more active role, and he has started showing his leadership skills. With that in mind, he will kick Balor out of The Judgment Day to become its leader, or he will leave to move on from the faction and start a new storyline as the leader of his own faction.

Next week on RAW and heading into WrestleMania 41, WWE should give us more hints on what is next for one of the top heels in WWE.

