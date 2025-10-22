3 Signs Jey Uso is about to betray his Bloodline family, including Roman Reigns

Jey Uso has an opportunity to regain the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, as he goes one-on-one with CM Punk. The Second City Saint was initially set to challenge Seth Rollins, but The Visionary was injured and stripped of the title following an attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.This led to a Battle Royal to determine The Best in the World's opponent for the vacant title at the upcoming event on November 1, which was won by The YEET Master. That said, Jey's behavior recently suggests that he has put his goal of winning back the World Heavyweight Championship above everything, even his family.Let's look at three signs suggesting that Jey Uso may betray his Bloodline family, including Roman Reigns, who guided him until very recently:#3. Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Battle Royal on WWE RAWLike any other Battle Royal in WWE, the one at this week's RAW was also chaotic. During the bout, Jimmy Uso had his twin's back, saving him from being eliminated on several occasions.However, the former World Heavyweight Champion repaid Big Jim by eliminating him from the bout. Jey saw an opportunity to get rid of Jimmy and LA Knight together, and took it without a moment's hesitation. Jey Uso has made it clear that he only cares about the World Heavyweight Championship, and Jimmy has been against this mindset since day one. If Big Jim becomes an obstacle in The YEET Master's path to becoming world champion, Jey is likely to betray his twin, as he did during the Battle Royal.#2. Cost Roman Reigns at WWE Crown JewelRoman Reigns suffered a massive defeat against Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. During the bout, Reed's stablemate, Bron Breakker, made his presence felt, leading to The Usos storming out to neutralize The Dog of WWE.However, it backfired, as amid the chaos, Jey Uso accidentally speared the OTC through a table, ultimately costing him the match. While it may be unintentional, The YEET Master's mistake has stopped Reigns' momentum. The Head of the Table's post-match reaction may not have been reasonable, but it was understandable, as nobody expected him to lose in Australia.Considering this, if Jey wins the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME, one can expect him to turn his back on Roman Reigns whenever he returns.#1. Jey Uso secured a title shot at his family's expenseOne could argue that if Jey Uso hadn't inadvertently disrupted Roman Reigns' momentum or eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Battle Royal, he would not have gotten an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship.If Reigns had won the bout at Crown Jewel, he would have been in the title picture instead of Jey. And if Jimmy hadn't been betrayed by his own twin in the Battle Royal, it is possible that he could have won the match. The YEET Master secured a title shot at his family's expense, suggesting that his obsession with regaining the World Heavyweight Championship has become his number one priority. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if Jey fully turns on his family in his pursuit of gold.