3 Signs Jey Uso is losing his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on RAW tonight

WWE RAW tonight will feature Jey Uso defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in the main event. This title bout was announced when Paul Heyman confronted the YEET Master in the show's opening moments.

Ad

Heyman manipulated and provoked the OG Bloodline member, laying down a challenge on behalf of The Visionary. A provoked Jey accepted the challenge and is ready to defend his World title on tonight's RAW.

In this article, we will see three signs that suggest that Jey might be losing his World title on tonight's edition of the Monday Night Show.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

#3. No Logan Paul after last week's challenge

Ad

Trending

Last week on RAW, Logan Paul confronted Jey Uso and asserted himself as the first challenger for the Samoan Twin. They even engaged in a heated altercation when the World Champion delivered a superkick to his face.

After all this, there was no mention of The Maverick and The YEET Master's match in the opening segment. The absence of Logan Paul after planting seeds last week suggests that Jey Uso could be losing his World title, with his earlier plans seemingly scrapped.

Ad

#2. WWE suddenly inserted Seth Rollins into the title picture

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins was not involved in the World title picture, as he was purely moving with the mission of bolstering his faction. This is why he offered Sami Zayn the opportunity to join him on the previous RAW. However, after Zayn's rejection, Rollins and Bron Breakker destroyed him, sending a bold statement.

The sudden inclusion of The Visionary in the World Heavyweight Championship scenario seems to suggest that Jey is likely to lose the World title. It materializes that the Stamford-based promotion has current plans to shift the title onto Seth Rollins' shoulders on WWE RAW tonight.

Ad

#1. The Visionary is on a hot streak right now in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 when the Wiseman joined forces with him. Later, when The Best in the World and The Original Tribal Chief tried to seek revenge on Rollins, Bron Breakker emerged as his newest ally.

All this shows that the Architect is currently on a hot streak in the sports entertainment juggernaut. With all this momentum on his side, getting a World title match against Jey Uso is surely an interesting scenario.

This makes Seth more likely to emerge as the winner on tonight's WWE RAW than The YEET Master.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More