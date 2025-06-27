3 Signs John Cena will lose his Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to defend his title against CM Punk at Night of Champions this weekend. The WWE Universe has been very excited for the match, and the company has called it the ‘last one’ between the two men before Cena's planned retirement in December.

John Cena has been at the top, reigning as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Franchise Player shocked the world when he sold his soul to The Rock and turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, and he has been delivering some of his best work since then, making fans hate him for his actions for the first time in his legendary career.

Cena defeated Randy Orton and R-Truth over the past few months, and CM Punk could be next. However, the Stamford-based company has shown signs suggesting that The Best in the World might leave Saudi Arabia as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Trending

Let’s check out the signs that hint at John Cena’s loss at Night of Champions.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

#3. Buried CM Punk during the build-up

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured John Cena facing off against R-Truth. However, the match ended in disqualification, which led CM Punk to come out and take down the champion, sending him a message ahead of Night of Champions.

Instead of taking down Cena, Punk ended up getting bruised with an Attitude Adjustment through the table. Additionally, Cena reminded everyone of Punk’s iconic Pipebomb promo by delivering one of his own, burying The Best in the World.

With Punk buried on SmackDown, it is highly unlikely that WWE will give him a loss, further burying him. If the upcoming episode of the blue brand doesn’t see Punk getting the upper hand or delivering Pipebomb 2.0, he might end up winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions.

#2. Seth Rollins has teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract

Right when the match between CM Punk and John Cena was made official, Seth Rollins sent a major message to both men with an appearance, teasing a possible Money in the Bank contract cash-in at Night of Champions.

The Visionary has had quite a few issues with CM Punk lately, and him getting involved to ruin this big opportunity for Punk won't be a surprise. However, since Rollins and his crew have been focused on the future of this industry, Seth Rollins might end up cashing in to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, ruining John Cena’s plan to ‘ruin wrestling.’

#1. John Cena dropped an interesting tease recently

The Cenation Leader made an appearance on the SummerSlam Kick-Off show recently and was questioned about his actions by Michael Cole. While Cena dodged all the questions around, he dropped an interesting tease, urging fans to keep watching the shows.

“If you guys are digging what we’re doing on television, I hope you watch Night of Champions because it’s gonna be f’n great. I hope you like SmackDown, hope you like the next SmackDown because we’re cooking up something awesome for you,” Cena said. [From 20:43 onwards]

With a massive tease dropped, Cena may have hinted that WWE has an unexpected title change planned to keep things exciting and open up the doors for a number of more opportunities. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the title match at Night of Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More