3 signs John Cena will not return alone

John Cena's next appearance in WWE has been advertised for the July 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Champ is expected to have a face-off with his arch-nemesis, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the recent King of the Ring Tournament at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, earning him a title shot against The Cenation Leader. The clash at SummerSlam would also be Cody's first singles match against Cena since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The 48-year-old superstar successfully defended his championship against his former rival, CM Punk, at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Even though it came after some outside interference from Seth Rollins and his men, Cena did manage to beat Punk for the gold. However, in his clash against Cody Rhodes, which is undoubtedly the most important match for Cena in his current run, he might not come alone, and come prepared, including bringing Travis Scott along with him.

In this listicle, we will list three reasons why John Cena will not return alone.

#3. Cody Rhodes pinned John Cena the last time they faced off

John Cena has been pinned only by Cody Rhodes since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. That happened at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7, when Cena teamed up with Logan Paul to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Towards the end of the match, Cody Rhodes managed to successfully hit a Cross Rhodes and pinned him to win the bout.

John Cena may still have apprehensions of getting pinned by Cody once again at SummerSlam, and hence, he might bring Travis Scott along with him to ward off a defeat at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. John Cena always has backup while fighting Cody Rhodes

The other reason why John Cena is not expected to return alone is that in his previous clash against Cody Rhodes, The Cenation Leader needed an assist to win the gold. At WrestleMania 41, Cena had backing from Travis Scott, who came out in the final moments to help The Champ win the Undisputed WWE Title. And it worked.

Similarly, at Money in the Bank, Cena had allied with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso and Cody. Therefore, this time also, the 17-time WWE World Champion is indeed expected to have backup to keep Cody Rhodes away from regaining the title.

#1. Cody Rhodes can also use any means to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship

The American Nightmare knows that this is probably his last chance to win back his Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena, which the latter won by unfair means. Cody also knows that The Rock is also watching all of this, and wouldn't want his corporate man to lose the gold at any cost.

Therefore, Rhodes would be prepared for any eventuality and have a backup plan in place to keep Cena's supporters in check if things go haywire at SummerSlam.

Randy Orton has already said that he wants Cody Rhodes to beat John Cena at SummerSlam. So, he can come out to help his former protege at SummerSlam. Similarly, CM Punk is also good friends with Cody, and he, too, can come out to help him at SummerSlam.

John Cena is bound to come fully prepared to ensure his victory at SummerSlam by hook or crook. He wouldn't want to drop the gold back to Cody after beating him at 'Mania and has stated that he will retire with the gold around his waist. He is sure to do anything to make it happen.

All eyes are now on SummerSlam for this highly anticipated rematch.

