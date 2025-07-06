"Something was different" - Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton pulled off a "miracle" in Saudi Arabia, veteran explains

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton faced each other in the King of the Ring Tournament final at Night of Champions a week ago, with the winner getting a world title match at SummerSlam.

Ad

The American Nightmare emerged victorious and will now face John Cena in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The two superstars had a segment on SmackDown the night before their match in Riyadh, which wasn't broadcast live due to technical issues.

A power outage in the building seemingly created issues in the live broadcast and forced WWE to take alternative measures to ensure that fans would be able to watch the segment, as the show wasn't live for 30-40 minutes.

Ad

Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Some parts of the production worked, while others didn't, and WWE had to use some members of the camera crew with handheld cameras to get the job done and put together audio and video for the segment.

As wrestling veteran Jim Cornette explained in the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, it was a 'miracle' that fans were eventually able to watch the segment despite the technical issues.

"Because they've got such a big production setup, they probably had generators there to handle certain things. (...) But when they were just plugged into building power, it blew, I don't know. (...) They (camera crew) were completely independent, they weren't feeding the truck. (...) And somehow, they were able to put all that together. (...) It was a miracle they were able to get anything out of that, but at the same time, it was odd for a building that big," Cornette said. [5:30 to 8:04]

Ad

Ad

Randy Orton wants to see Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have unfinished business with John Cena, and The Viper sent a clear message to The American Nightmare to get the job done at SummerSlam.

Orton told Cody Rhodes Friday on SmackDown to "kick Cena's a**" and reclaim the championship he lost at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

That said, the question is what plans WWE Creative has, as heel Cena has made it clear that he wants to retire as World Champion in December.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More