3 signs Roman Reigns is retiring soon

Since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE. Fans have speculated when and where he could make his return. However, with the recent news, he could be getting ready to retire from WWE. Despite being in good health and at the top of his game, Reigns has done everything and achieved everything there is to.

Ad

Although fans are eagerly awaiting his return, there aren't many storylines he could be part of that would add value to his run. His contract is also said to be up by 2026. While this is a massive shock to his fans, three reasons could motivate him to hang up his boots.

#3. Roman Reigns could do Hollywood full-time

It was recently announced that Roman Reigns is working on multiple movies. Following in the footsteps of his cousin, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, he’s also moving into Hollywood. The recent announcement of his involvement in the Street Fighter movie has raised eyebrows.

Ad

Trending

Not only is it a huge IP, but it has a number of big names working on it. Reigns is getting old, and the wear and tear of being a professional wrestler is taking a toll on his body.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moving to Hollywood will allow him time to rest and recover from all the damage he’s taken. It will always give him more time with his family. This is the reason many stars transitioned from WWE to Hollywood.

Roman Reigns would want to do the same, and the money is better in Hollywood compared to the work. Plus, no one will try to double Curb Stomp him on steel stairs.

Ad

#2. He’s potentially done being a champion after his historic title reign

Reigns earned a massive record as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He was the title holder for over 1,300 days. This is something most stars won’t be able to reach.

His storyline as the Tribal Chief has been etched into WWE history. There is a good chance that no one will ever be better than Reigns. This is the legacy he has created, and it won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His run as a babyface was mocked until he became the Tribal Chief. Now, he’ll be forever remembered as The OTC. Even if Roman Reigns returns, there won’t be a point in becoming champion again, because WWE may not let him hold the title for as long as he did. Becoming a champion again also means he will have to work harder and longer than usual.

This is something that the OTC may not be open to at this point in his career. He may prefer being a part-timer and letting the younger generation take the spotlight in his absence.

Ad

#1. Reigns only returns for part-time feuds

While fans are hoping Reigns will return to have a long-term feud, there is a possibility of the opposite. He could return to wrap up his rivalry against Seth Rollins. WWE messed up The Bloodline 2.0’s story and Roman's anticipated feud with The Rock.

This could be the reason why he doesn’t have a long feud with anyone. There were many possible angles Roman Reigns could have pursued, but WWE chose not to follow through with them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He was in line to feud with Drew McIntyre last year, which got fans hyped. McIntyre even cut a promo about him making a truce with The Bloodline 2.0 until he gets Roman Reigns. But nothing came out of it, and it was forgotten.

This is how WWE got rid of multiple potential matches that The OTC could have had, all of which could have been massive draws for the company. Only time will tell what Reigns plans on doing in the future after he makes his return and gets his revenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!