3 Signs Roman Reigns is turning heel soon

Roman Reigns has portrayed the role of a tweener since returning last year at SummerSlam following his WrestleMania XL loss to Cody Rhodes. However, recent circumstances might see the OG Bloodline leader go back to his evil ways.

Roman Reigns has a massive WrestleMania 41 match ahead of him, as he is set to face longtime rivals Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat affair. Interestingly, the match currently doesn't have any heels listed, as The Best in The World is a babyface, while The Visionary is also a tweener. However, as the feud has developed over the past few weeks, there have been some subtle changes in the Only Tribal Chief's behavior, indicating a return to heelish acts.

In this list, we will look at three signs that Roman Reigns is turning heel soon:

#3. Roman Reigns had an interesting reaction to CM Punk's WrestleMania 41 Night One Main Event announcement

On last week's SmackDown, during the contract signing segment between Roman, Seth, and Punk, it was confirmed that their Triple Threat Match would headline WrestleMania 41 Night One. The Best in The World and Paul Heyman were visibly emotional, but the OTC had a different reaction.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief told Punk to thank him as he claimed that if it weren't for him, the latter wouldn't have gotten the chance to headline The Show of Shows. Reigns also mocked The Second City Saint before the 46-year-old signed the contract and was overall cocky. This is a sign that he may revert to his past behavior soon.

#2. Paul Heyman's loyalty might worry Roman Reigns

It has been noted that Paul Heyman hasn't been that exclusive to Roman in the past few months. Since last year's Survivor Series: WarGames, his relationship with CM Punk has become stronger, and this was evident in last week's episode of the blue brand's show and also during their previous meetings.

Due to Roman possibly losing his Wiseman, he may become more paranoid and start overthinking every little interaction Punk has with the 59-year-old on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#1. WWE needs more top heels

The Stamford-based promotion has several heels at the moment, with John Cena being the biggest. Still, he is not on a full-time schedule. With this in mind, WWE needs an additional star who can be the bad guy when The Cenation Leader is not available.

Although Reigns doesn't appear in every episode of either RAW or SmackDown, he can make more frequent appearances, especially once John retires. The Head of The Table was great as a heel, and the bad guy character came naturally to him.

