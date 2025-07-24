3 signs Roman Reigns will turn on Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is almost here. The Biggest Party of the Summer will be taking place in just over a week's time. This edition of the yearly Premium Live Event will be the first to take place across two nights.The card is looking stacked, as there are four major world title matches announced for the show. Big stars are littered all over the lineup, but perhaps the most star-studded affair comes in the way of a tag team match.Roman Reigns will be returning to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania. The OTC will be teaming up with Jey Uso to take on the dangerous and dominant duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Paul Heyman will be in Bron and Bronson's corner.While things seem harmonious between Roman and Jey, there is a very real chance that The OTC will shockingly betray Main Event Jey Uso at SummerSlam. This article will take a look at a handful of signs that seemingly indicate a betrayal could be on the way.Below are three signs Roman Reigns will turn on Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam.#3. Paul Heyman made an offer that Roman Reigns may be unable to refuseWWE Monday Night RAW was a great show this week. The program ended with a major segment. Roman Reigns was to speak for the first time in months, but he wasn't alone in the ring. Standing across from him were three hated individuals.Those three stars were Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. During the segment, Paul Heyman, Bron, and Roman all had notable mic time. It was a comment from Heyman, an offer of sorts, that was perhaps the most notable.Paul suggested that he and Roman Reigns could reunite. More specifically, he offered the former WWE Champion to take over the stable now that Seth Rollins is injured. That seemingly means Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would be Roman's muscle.While Reigns declined the offer, he might choose to accept it before SummerSlam. If he and Heyman agree, the turn could commence at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The offer could be a red herring, but it might also be an indication of what's to come.#2. The two have a long historyAnother sign that Roman Reigns will betray Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam has to do with their past and Roman's nature. Simply put, The OTC is and has been about himself first and foremost.When Roman Reigns led The Bloodline, he did not care about his stablemates. Not really; instead, he cared about the Undisputed WWE Championship. Roman cared about himself. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and others were just pawns.In fact, his treatment of the stable led to clashes with Jey. Roman was emotionally, and at times, physically abusive. It led to a major split and big-time matches in 2023.Roman isn't the type to simply forgive and forget, especially if he isn't benefiting from it. There is a very real chance that Reigns betrays Jey, as he probably holds resentment over Jey daring to go out on his own two years ago. Their past is a sign of what may be to come.#1. Roman Reigns didn't help Jey Uso win his Gauntlet Match on WWE RAWOn WWE Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago, the sports entertainment juggernaut hosted a five-man Gauntlet Match. The bout featured Penta, Jey Uso, LA Knight, CM Punk, and Bron Breakker all colliding to determine the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.As fans know, CM Punk ultimately won the bout. The Second City Saint will be challenging Gunther for the gold at WWE SummerSlam. With that being said, Bron Breakker was arguably the star of the match.The Big Bad Booty Nephew went through Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso before ultimately losing to Punk. His victory over Jey, however, was influenced by Bronson Reed. Breakker and Bronson are just a dominant duo. After the match, Roman Reigns returned to attack the two brutes.That is notable, however. Roman didn't return 15 or 20 minutes sooner to help his cousin win the Gauntlet Match or even the odds with Reed. Instead, he waited until Jey lost the match. This implies he doesn't want Jey to succeed and is likely a sign that he doesn't care for his cousin, and thus will turn on him at SummerSlam.