3 signs Seth Rollins will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the eponymous PLE earlier this month.

After obtaining the powerful MITB contract for the second time in his career, it seems that The Visionary will cash it in on whoever he wants on his own terms. However, here are three signs that The Architect plans to dethrone John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion:

#3 Seth Rollins has already bared his fangs

This week on RAW, John Cena’s in-ring segment was interrupted by CM Punk when The Undisputed Champion said the WWE roster didn’t have any competition to offer. The Second City Saint made a backhanded comment about Cena joining The Rock to win his 17th World Title and asked for a shot at the top gold if he wanted competition.

John Cena agreed to put the belt on the line against Punk at Night of Champions. Interestingly, the end of their conversation saw the arrival of Seth Rollins in the arena along with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The Visionary looked at Cena and Punk and laughed while raising his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Needless to say, this was a clear threat from The Architect that he could cash in the Money in the Bank contract on The Franchise Player. With CM Punk in the equation, Mr. MITB also has an additional incentive of screwing over his biggest enemy while winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. With Breakker and Reed by his side, it would be easy for him to get the job done as well.

#2 Seth Rollins and John Cena have a complex history

While Roman Reigns is touted as Seth Rollins’ biggest rival and CM Punk is usually seen as his biggest enemy, John Cena is also a big rival of The Architect. Back when the former Shield star was a member of The Authority, The Franchise Player stood against him and in opposition to the rule of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

John Cena also dismantled The Authority’s rule by defeating Team Rollins at Survivor Series 2014 with some help from the legendary Sting. The duo had also feuded for the WWE Championship and the United States Title multiple times. Owing to this history, The Visinary may choose to dethrone Cena by cashing in his MITB contract.

#1 Seth Rollins won’t let John Cena ruin pro wrestling

Since his heel turn, John Cena has repeatedly said that he will ruin pro wrestling. On the contrary, Seth Rollins turned heel at WrestleMania 41 to save the business. This makes The Never Seen Seventeen the perfect target for The Architect.

The Visionary doesn’t want part-timers to hold the top titles in the company. With just 17 more appearances left and half the year still remaining, The Franchise Player is exactly what The Visionary stands against.

Thus, to protect the legacy of WWE and to save pro wrestling, Seth Rollins may go after The Franchise Player and derail his mission to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see who Rollins will eventually cash in on when the time comes.

