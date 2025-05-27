3 Signs that suggest Roman Reigns is coming back to WWE soon

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen since the RAW episode after WrestleMania 41. The OTC was crushed by Bron Breakker, who was revealed to be part of Seth Rollins’ faction that night. Interestingly, this week’s red-branded show showed three signs that suggest The Tribal Chief may be back in the Stamford-based promotion soon.
#3. The Shield reference
Seth Rollins entered the arena with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on this week’s Monday night Show. Seeing the four enter, commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee said that several powerful men were surrounding The Architect after a very long time. McAfee even said that this was reminiscent of The Shield's days when Rollins made his entrance with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley).
It should be noted that all four men were dressed in suits, and their gear didn’t resemble The Shield in any way. Moreover, instead of standing as equals, The Visionary was clearly their leader, and no hand signs of unity were made. Despite this, a Shield reference could be a cue inserted by WWE to foreshadow the comeback of Roman Reigns.
#2. Paul Heyman took several shots at Roman Reigns
Paul Heyman introduced every member of the heel alliance to the crowd. Speaking about Bron Breakker, he said that The Dog of WWE was a true bada** from a bloodline of bada**es. Speaking about Bronson Reed, he said that Auszilla destroyed Seth Rollins more times in one night than Roman Reigns could in ten years.
Lastly, after he had finished introducing The Visionary, he asked the crowd to acknowledge Rollins. Heyman’s verbal attacks against The OTC come after several weeks of not speaking about the OG Bloodline leader at all. Thus, it could mean that it won’t be long before the former Undisputed Champion makes a comeback.
#1. CM Punk and Sami Zayn need an additional hand
Seth Rollins noted that he would have already been the World Heavyweight Champion had CM Punk and Sami Zayn not interfered in his title shot against Jey Uso a few weeks ago on RAW. While Uso, Zayn, and Punk outnumbered The Visionary and Bron Breakker, Mr. Yeet was busy with his own title match against Logan Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Moreover, the numbers game went in favor of The Architect when Bronson Reed made a surprising comeback at SNME, running The Second City Saint through the barricade. Thus, the babyfaces are in need of another man, and Roman Reigns perfectly fits the equation. Especially since The OTC was also betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41.
The Head of the Table could even the odds, and the trio of Punk, Reigns, and Zayn would be reunited after Survivor Series: WarGames to face a common enemy. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Roman Reigns.