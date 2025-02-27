3 Signs The Nexus’ reunion is in the works in WWE

One of the most talked about factions in WWE history, The Nexus, could reunite for one last run in the Stamford-based company. Fans have discussed the faction's reunion over the last few months, and excitement for the massive storyline is at an all-time high.

With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, a reunion storyline could end up taking all the spotlight, attracting millions to witness the historic run. Wade Barrett formed the faction back in 2010, which ended up getting disbanded just a year later after a string of poor storylines.

While the reunion could take the entire industry by storm, with Triple H in charge, things seem quite realistic. There are some signs that the faction's reunion is potentially already in the works now.

Let's check out some key signs that tease The Nexus' reunion in WWE.

#3. WWE nearly brought them back at WrestleMania 36 but plans got scrapped due to the pandemic

WWE had made reunion plans for The Nexus back in 2020, which was seemingly all set as well. Darren Young, a member of the original faction, revealed that the band was scheduled to get back together in 2020 at WrestleMania 36.

During an interview on the VP Show, the former star claimed that things were all set, and their return was set to be a massive attraction. A potential appearance at Wrestlemania 36 could have etched the moment in the history books.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Stamford-based company to air The Show of Shows from the Performance Center, which led to the reunion plans being scrapped.

#2. Heath Slater actively pushing for Triple H to bring the band back together

Over the past couple of months, former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has been pushing for a potential Nexus reunion. With numerous members of the original faction already in the company, Slater wanted Triple H to use the opportunity to make headlines around the world.

While some are already signed with WWE, other members of the original faction are free agents, which makes it easier for the Stamford-based company to showcase a reunion storyline.

Slater also spotted a fan fashioning a Nexus sign on SmackDown recently, which led to Wade Barrett posting it on his Instagram story. Heath Slater and David Otunga made some interesting comments on the story, which is a massive tease for a potential reunion.

#1. Wade Barrett wants one last run

WWE commentator Wade Barrett has been teasing a return to the squared circle for a long time now. As per recent reports, the legendary name is not ready for a long-term program. However, he is open for a short-term run in the squared circle, which would mark the final leg of his in-ring career.

Expand Tweet

While Barrett has been very interested in a potential storyline with Drew McIntyre, a Nexus reunion could end up engaging millions worldwide and would be remembered for generations to come.

Fans will now have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the faction's reunion.

