3 Signs The Rock WILL have a match at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 could become a lot more electric with The Rock’s appearance. The show could go miles ahead if The Final Boss competes on the show.

Many WWE fans’ dreams may be close to coming true as The Rock has announced that he will return to SmackDown this Friday night. His appearance could see him make some big announcements.

One such announcement could see him get a match at WrestleMania 41. He has dropped a few signs along the way that suggest he is heading to The Show of Shows for a massive contest.

Check out the three signs that show WrestleMania 41 will host the WWE legend for a massive contest.

#3. His last promo dropped a major hit for fans ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

The Rock appeared on the first episode of RAW in 2025, which happened to be the brand’s Netflix premiere. Following the show, he appeared on NXT New Year's Evil and cut a top promo.

During his appearance on NXT, he clarified that fans didn’t know what he was capable of. He noted that he was 20 steps ahead of everyone else, making a statement that sent fans on the internet into a frenzy.

It could be a sign that The Final Boss is returning to announce his WrestleMania 41 status. That could include a massive match against Cody Rhodes on the first night of the show, which could lead to the winner facing the Elimination Chamber winner on the second night.

#2. The Rock dropped some major signs during the announcement

The Rock took to social media to announce his return to WWE SmackDown. During the announcement, he used certain words that suggested he was ready to return to the ring for WrestleMania 41.

Rock stated that he’s “disruptive,” which could mean that he could cause some major shifts to the WrestleMania 41 card. He could once again inject himself into a top ongoing rivalry just like he did at WrestleMania 40.

He also wrote that he is “Unpredictable and dangerous,” which makes it clear that he was capable of doing anything and still posed a threat to active WWE Superstars. The Rock hasn’t retired from the ring yet, and his return for a match at WrestleMania could move mountains.

#1. Triple H seems to have also dropped hints regarding The Final Boss' WWE future

“Everything could change in an instant” is what Triple H wrote following The Rock’s major announcement regarding his SmackDown return. It shows that the company is ready to make a difference when he shows up on Friday night.

Triple H also noted that fans knew what could happen when The Rock appeared at this time of the year. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it could be a sign that The Final Boss is ready to take to the ring again ahead of The Show of Shows.

John Cena could get a match for the massive show during his retirement tour even if he loses the Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, The Final Boss could simply book himself into a top match for the show following his return on Friday.

