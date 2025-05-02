3 signs The Wyatt Sicks have left WWE SmackDown

WWE has seen several notable and impactful stables emerge over the past five years or so. The most important and successful of the bunch has been The Bloodline, but groups such as Damage CTRL and The Judgment Day have had long-term success too.

Seemingly each and every year, multiple new stables make their presence known on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. This was true last year, as 2024 featured the debut of The Wyatt Sicks.

The Wyatt Sicks is a five-person group comprised of Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. Alexa Bliss is also reportedly set to become a member of the group, but this has not yet occurred on television.

The group is assigned to the Friday Night SmackDown brand. With that being said, there are a handful of signs that suggest Howdy, Gacy, Lumis, Cross, Rowan, and potentially Bliss have left the blue brand. This article will take a look at a handful of signs hinting at the move.

Below are three signs The Wyatt Sicks have left WWE SmackDown.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks are yet to appear on Friday Night SmackDown

WWE introduced a new concept late last year called the Transfer Window. Essentially, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, and even Ava would work out trades, talent exchanges, and general movement of performers across brands.

During this WWE Transfer Window, The Wyatt Sicks collectively moved to Friday Night SmackDown. This was first revealed in a segment with Karrion Kross and The Miz, but later confirmed by World Wrestling Entertainment itself.

A funny thing happened, however. The Wyatt Sicks just never appeared on SmackDown. It has been months since the news broke, and the stable hasn't once appeared on a SmackDown episode in any fashion.

While their debut could have been delayed by an injury to Uncle Howdy, his medical issues can no longer be blamed, as he is reportedly healthy and has been ready to return. The fact that the group still hasn't shown up on SmackDown despite that could be a sign that they're no longer part of the brand.

#2. There was seemingly a teaser during WWE RAW

An interesting incident took place during the most recent episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. While it was a quick blink-and-you-miss-it Easter egg of sorts, the show seemingly had an intriguing teaser.

Logan Paul was shown walking backstage ahead of an in-ring segment he had coming up. A screen in the back, which was just promoting RAW, began to glitch out. Eagle-eyed viewers then looked closely and realized the name "Alexa" was spelled out in the supposed glitch.

While there is a chance that this was truly just a technical glitch of some kind, that feels unlikely. The Wyatt Sicks are known for these kinds of interruptions on WWE programming, and the use of the name Alexa seems all too related to be a true technical error.

Instead, this could be Alexa and The Wyatt Sicks teasing their return to RAW. Not only would it be the six stars all moving back to the red brand, but it is also teasing the official on-screen unification between The Goddess and the fiendish faction.

#1. A feud with The Judgment Day has been routinely rumored and speculated about

The Judgment Day is a stable that was born in 2022 on the WWE Monday Night RAW brand. Edge initially created the group, and the faction featured Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley early on. Now, however, all three stars are no longer associated with The Judgment Day.

Instead, the WWE faction features six different names. Carlito, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio make up the team now. Liv, Raquel, and Dirty Dom are all champions at the moment.

Last year, there were constant rumors and speculation among fans and analysts who believed The Wyatt Sicks and The Judgment Day would feud. The way Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio betrayed Damian and Rhea, at least in theory, made them the perfect Wyatt Sicks targets.

That feud never happened, but since it has been so heavily rumored, it may be planned. In fact, some reports have come out indicating this. If that's the case, the angle can't really work if the two stables are on different shows. The fact that so many are adamant that this feud is happening could mean that The Wyatt Sicks are RAW-bound and won't remain on SmackDown.

