3 SmackDown stars Seth Rollins could recruit to his new WWE faction

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins started a new alliance with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Winning his WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, The Visionary is trying to save the business of pro wrestling from dying. After adding Bron Breakker to his new unnamed faction, here are three more superstars who The Architect could add to his group.

#3. Drew McIntyre now has a reason to follow Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre was involved in a feud against CM Punk and Seth Rollins last year. While Punk became his primary opponent after WrestleMania XL, The Scottish Psychopath still clashed with The Visionary at times. After Roman Reigns regained his Ula Fala on RAW’s Netflix debut in January 2025, however, he also shifted his focus to The OTC and The OG Bloodline.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre called Seth Rollins out, saying that his hatred was just all talk. He noted that he didn’t interfere during Reigns’ match against Solo Sikoa despite several superstars joining the fight. On the other hand, he also lost the match against CM Punk.

However, The Visionary has now shown the evidence for his lethal tactics once again, winning the main event of WrestleMania and stealing Paul Heyman from both Reigns and Punk. Since The Scottish Warrior also doesn’t want to see The Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint on top, he could team up with The Revolutionary.

#2. Karrion Kross also wants to save pro wrestling

Karrion Kross has been trying to influence AJ Styles to bring out his dark side for quite some time now. The Herald of Doomsday wanted The Phenomenal One to turn heel and face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 with all his might. He also fought the former two-time WWE Champion in a singles match to draw out his negative side, but failed eventually.

He made a last-minute desperate effort by intercepting The Maverick’s friend, who tried to hand him brass knuckles. Kross handed the weapon to Styles and asked him to finish Paul with it. Instead, he hit the former Final Testament leader, only to lose the match to Paul moments later.

This made Karrion Kross very angry, who saw this as a defeat of pro wrestling against a YouTube and social media entertainer. He even spoke about it angrily in the WrestleMania Recap show, stating that bad ways were sometimes necessary to achieve good things.

Since Seth Rollins has proved that he is not afraid of using any means necessary to ensure the survival and progress of pro wrestling, Kross could join hands with him.

#1. Seth Rollins could approach Kevin Owens to join his alliance

Kevin Owens is a hardcore hater of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Prizefighter has been fighting against the faction for the last four years. Moreover, he also went against Cody Rhodes for teaming up with The OTC at the 2024 Bad Blood, turning heel.

Right now, the former Universal Champion is on a medical hiatus due to a neck injury. However, his hatred for The Bloodline would likely remain strong even after his return.

Thus, while it is unclear when KO would be healthy to wrestle again, he could make an electrifying comeback by attacking the enemies of Seth Rollins whenever he does and joining his alliance. It would be interesting to see what the way forward is for The Visionary and his new alliance in the future.

