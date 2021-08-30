3 stars who may defeat Roman Reigns if Brock Lesnar doesn't

Everyone was shocked when The Beast Incarnate - Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021. Lesnar confronted the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The confrontation was a hint that WWE may book this dream match very soon. Brock Lesnar will arguably be the strongest challenger for Roman Reigns' Universal Title yet, so many fans expect him to defeat Reigns. But if Brock Lesnar isn't able to defeat The Tribal Chief, then who will?

Here are three superstars who may finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion.

#3. Drew McIntyre defeats Roman Reigns to claim himself as 'The Guy'

This rivalry needs at least one more match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020 was one of the best matches of the year, where Roman Reigns emerged victorious by using some dirty tactics. If McIntyre and Reigns were to square off once again, the result might be different this time. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this rivalry continue right where it left off.

The match saw Reigns using a low-blow and a superkick from Jey Uso, which strongly hints that this rivalry is far from over. Drew McIntyre will surely come back to settle the score. Hopefully, this time we will get a clean match after which Drew McIntyre may emerge as the winner.

Drew McIntyre is currently wrestling on RAW, but there have been reports from the Wrestling Observer that the Scottish Psychopath might be moving to SmackDown in the next WWE Draft. If McIntyre moves to the blue brand, Roman Reigns is the guy he will be looking for.

McIntyre has scored wins over the likes of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Braun Strowman. This signifies the fact that WWE treats Drew McIntyre as its top face. Fans would easily accept Drew McIntyre as the Universal Champion, as he is one of the most charismatic wrestlers currently working for WWE.

WWE's top babyface defeating the top heel is an ideal scenario for any world title to change hands.

#2. Edge finally defeats Roman Reigns after a clean match

This rivalry deserves a better conclusion

Edge challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match. WWE teased this match but the plans were changed. After a few weeks, Daniel Bryan was added to the match, so we got a triple threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Edge pointed out that he would have defeated Roman Reigns if Daniel Bryan wasn't inserted into the match.

Edge challenged Roman Reigns once again at Money in the Bank 2021 Pay-Per-View. This time, Seth Rollins interfered and cost Edge the match. Thus, it can be said that Edge has never had a clean one-on-one match against Roman Reigns.

Edge is one of the best part-timers in WWE's history, and his world title win after more than a decade would be historic.

If Edge ever wins the world title he never lost, Roman Reigns would be the perfect champion he dethrones. The Rated-R Superstar may even bring out his 'dark side' to finally defeat Roman Reigns, which will be all the more interesting to see.

#1. Jey Uso turns on Roman Reigns to become the Universal Champion

Jey Uso might betray his cousin very soon

Jey Uso was one of the early challengers for Roman Reigns' Universal Title. The two wrestled in the first-ever Hell in a Cell 'I Quit' match. Jey Uso finally uttered 'I Quit' when Roman Reigns applied the Guillotine on Jimmy Uso.

We can still feel some tensions within 'The Bloodline'. These tensions may blow up in upcoming months to start an amazing rivalry. Various wrestlers like Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have pointed out that Reigns uses his brothers for his own advantage, and never helps them in return. Jey Uso might turn on Roman Reigns very soon.

Also, Jey Uso winning the Universal Championship won't be the first time a very unexpected superstar became a world champion. A few years ago, no one expected Kofi Kingston and Jinder Mahal to win the WWE Championship. If Kofi and Jinder can do it, Jey Uso might do it as well.

Ever since his feud with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso has been booked as a main event superstar. 'The Right Hand Man' has managed to defeat prominent WWE superstars like Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura. He also won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Jey Uso may also use Jimmy Uso's aid to defeat The Head of the Table. His historic win may also mark the end of Roman Reigns' heel run in WWE. This time when Roman Reigns turns face, fans may support him and accept him as WWE's top guy.

