3 stipulations that could be added to WrestleMania Backlash matches

This Sunday, WWE presents WrestleMania Backlash. It is the first major premium live event since WrestleMania 38 last month.

The card will see a handful of rematches from The Show of Shows. Cody Rhodes will go toe-to-toe with Seth "Freakin" Rollins following their instant classic at 'Mania. The Rated R Superstar Edge will again face AJ Styles, this time with Damian Priest banned from ringside, and Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match.

There's still time for some of those matches and other bouts to have additional stipulations tacked on. With that being said, let's take a look at three potential stipulations that could be added to WrestleMania Backlash matches.

#3. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin may be altered to be for the André the Giant Memorial Trophy

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in the ring on WWE SmackDown

At WrestleMania 38, Happy Corbin lost to Drew McIntyre after months of tormenting The Scottish Warrior. Days later on SmackDown, the former Money in the Bank winner blamed the defeat on his closest associate, Madcap Moss, and ultimately attacked him.

Over the last few weeks, the pair have been going at it on the blue brand. At one point, Corbin stole the André the Giant Memorial Trophy that Moss had won the day before The Show of Shows. Corbin then threatened to destroy it live on SmackDown.

Corbin is a former André the Giant Memorial Trophy winner himself. If he really wants to destroy Moss' most prized possession, he could suggest that their match be for the trophy itself this Sunday night.

#2. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos could turn into an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania Backlash

A colossal clash between Bobby Lashley and Omos will once again take place this Sunday night at WrestleMania Backlash. They first collided at WrestleMania 38, with The All Mighty defeating the 7'3" giant via pinfall.

With their feud still ongoing and MVP directing Omos to destroy his former client, the animosity is reaching a boiling point. The ring will not be enough to contain these two titans.

As a result, MVP may suggest that the contest be made an Anything Goes Match. Such a stipulation would allow for both Lashley and Omos to really express their dislike for one another. It may also be the perfect setting for the former WWE Champion to get his hands on his former manager.

#1. The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro may see the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Championships defended

Up until a couple of weeks ago, WrestleMania Backlash was going to showcase a title unification bout. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos were set to face RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) to merge the titles.

The match has since been scrapped in favor of a six-man tag team encounter between The Usos & Roman Reigns against RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre. The announcement came as a surprise and disappointment to fans, but it should still deliver on all fronts.

However, there's a chance the original bout could resurface. During WrestleMania Backlash, a segment could occur where it is determined that both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be on the line as well as Roman Reigns' unified title.

WWE could even go down the path of announcing the alteration on social media before the event airs to drum up some major interest. That is, unless they're dead set on saving the inevitable Reigns vs. McIntyre title match for a bigger show.

What stipulations would you like to see added to WrestleMania Backlash matches this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below!

