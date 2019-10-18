3 Superstars who could beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been the most dominant Superstar in WWE for quite some time now and has won several major titles since his return in 2012. He has a special aura around him that very few on the main roster can match.

Lesnar has won the Universal Championship, WWE's most coveted prize, thrice over the last few years. He once held that title for 503 days before losing it to Roman Reigns, which is just another example of his undisputed dominance. Needless to say, such lengthy title reigns are unheard of on the main roster.

Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston on SmackDown's premiere on Fox in a matter of seconds to win the WWE Championship. After the match, he met his new challenger Cain Velasquez accompanied by Rey Mysterio.

On October 31st, Lesnar will defend will the WWE Championship against the former MMA star Velasquez at Crown Jewel.

Despite all of Lesnar's positive attributes, there are quite a few negative aspects of having him as the Champion. Some fans despise him as he doesn't show up often leading to very few title matches.

His character has become stagnant since he's been doing the same work for several years, and fans want him to step away from the title scene. Hence, the fans would like to see someone else on the Blue brand to become the Champion instead.

Thus, here we look at three WWE Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

#3. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is one of the most mishandled WWE Superstars in recent memory. The 'Monster Among Men' has been quite popular among fans for a long time but has always fallen short when it mattered. WWE's habit of building him up only to have him lose title matches has hurt him quite a bit.

At Clash of Champions, Strowman not only lost his Tag Team titles but also failed to win the Universal Championship. That halted his momentum yet again and slowed him down. To make things worse, he is set to face Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel on October 31st, a match that he may lose.

Strowman was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE draft, a move which indicates that WWE have fresh plans for him going forward. He can pick up a fight with Brock Lesnar and get into the title picture again. It is worth remembering that Strowman has lost to Lesnar on multiple occasions in the past. Thus, we might see him finally defeat the 'Beast Incarnate' to win the WWE Championship.

