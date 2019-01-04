3 superstars who should win the Royal Rumble this year

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 330 // 04 Jan 2019, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

30 men enter, One man stands tall as the winner

Royal Rumble 2019 is 4 weeks away. The Royal Rumble event marks the beginning of the road to Wrestlemania and officially kick-starts Wrestlemania season. It is one of WWE's Big Four events and is the most highly anticipated event of the year.

This year, two Royal Rumble matches will be taking place, one of which is the men's Royal Rumble match whereas the other is the women's Royal Rumble match. This article will look at the men's Royal Rumble match.

Winning the Royal Rumble match is a huge accomplishment for any WWE superstar. It really is a huge deal to win this match as it guarantees a world title shot at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

In the past, The WWE Universe has been underwhelmed with disappointing winners. A prime example would be that of Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble victory in 2015. Reigns wasn't ready to win the Rumble and unluckily for him, his win came at a time when Daniel Bryan's popularity was at its absolute peak.

Not all superstars deserve to win the Rumble as it puts a huge chip on the winner's shoulder that only a few superstars can carry.

Now, let's get down to the topic of this article, which is 3 superstars who should win the Royal Rumble.

1.Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top stars who has carried the red brand on his back in the absence of major stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He is the WWE Universe's beloved die-hard babyface, similar to Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.

Rollins has never won the Rumble ever before, which is a shame. It is the only accomplishment and feat that has eluded the Architect. WWE's safest pet to main event Wrestlemania right now is Seth Rollins and the Royal Rumble is his fastest road to Wrestlemania.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, Rollins has brought up Brock Lesnar's name on numerous occasions. Furthermore, he recently lost the Intercontinental title to Dean Ambrose. Could this be a sign of a future feud between Rollins and Lesnar? Rumors have indicated that Rollins Vs Lesnar could be Wrestlemania's main-event.

Seth Rollins is a huge favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble match and I wouldn't bet against him.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement