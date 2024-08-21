3 superstars who will never return to WWE in a full-time capacity

The life of a WWE Superstar has its pleasures, but it also has many difficulties. Pro wrestlers are on the road almost every week of the year, competing at live events and house shows globally.

While many stars tend to keep pace with the rigorous schedule, others, especially those towards the advanced stages of their career, take a step back from the full-time schedule typical of a wrestler.

Part-timers have become pretty common in the modern era. Roman Reigns' limited work schedule immediately comes to mind. However, Reigns tends to become more regular during important PLE seasons like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the following three superstars are very likely to never make a full-time return to WWE.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. Ronda Rousey has retired from full-time wrestling

Ronda Rousey had two runs in the Stamford-based promotion. Her debut run in 2018-19 was heavily praised, as Rousey put on amazing wrestling matches for an amateur with limited experience in the business.

However, her second run was the exact opposite. The Baddest Woman on the Planet garnered a controversial reputation due to her lousy in-ring work. Rousey eventually departed from WWE at SummerSlam 2023.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been critical of the promotion since her departure and recently revealed that she would never return in a full-time capacity, claiming that she couldn't constantly be on the road.

Although she ruled out a full-time run, reminiscent of her previous stints, Rousey didn't shut the door on a one-off comeback or a short run with a part-time schedule. Either way, considering her star power, Rousey could still bring much to the business and should consider removing the blemish left on her legacy with her underwhelming second run.

#2. John Cena recently announced his WWE retirement plans

At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena surprised the WWE Universe by confirming his retirement tour in 2025. In the post-PLE press conference, the 16-time World Champion explained the details of his farewell run, highlighting that he would work a limited set of dates throughout the year.

However, a full-time run, like the one we saw last fall, seems borderline impossible. The Champ has already announced his retirement plans, and WWE would be extra cautious with the way they use Cena. Secondly, Cena's busy acting schedule wouldn't permit an extended stint.

In his defense, as he approaches 50, it would be difficult for Cena to manage wrestling with acting. Needless to say, 2025 will be a tough year for the Leader of the Cenation's fans as their hero hung up his wrestling boots.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's name was allegedly implicated in the Vince McMahon scandal earlier this year. Owing to the circumstances, Lesnar's eventual return was put on hold, and The Beast Incarnate was removed from future creative plans.

Although he wasn't given the full "Chris Benoit" treatment, WWE has been extra careful when using Lesnar's name and acknowledging his accomplishments. However, there is still no clear indication of the former Universal Champion's return to the squared circle.

If Lesnar ever does return to WWE, it might not be in a full-time capacity. Since The Beast's comeback in April 2012, the Stamford-based promotion has treated him like a prized commodity and utilized him with great care.

The Beast Incarnate was essentially confirmed for a marquee spot at major PLEs like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. However, Lesnar was never a regular on RAW or SmackDown, and this will likely remain the same if he ever returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback