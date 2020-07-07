3 Superstars who weren't WWE fans growing up and 3 who were die-hard fans

Here are 3 biggest Superstars who weren't into WWE growing up, and three who were hardcore fans.

All of these Superstars are now regarded as in-ring legends.

Abhilash Mendhe

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk (with Kofi Kingston)

Pro Wrestling is one of the most fascinating forms of entertainment and has been a mainstay on American television as well as in several other nations for decades on end. The biggest fish in the pond is arguably WWE, that turned from one of several major wrestling promotions in the 80s to a legit global media giant today.

The road to the top certainly hasn't been an easy one, and Vince McMahon has a string of Legends as well as the WWE Universe to thank for the same. For every incredible feat that a Hulk Hogan performs in the ring, there's an Edge in the crowd who watches it with dreams in his eyes and goes on to become a megastar, somewhere down the line.

That brings us to an interesting discussion: Were our favorite WWE Superstars fans of the promotion back when they were growing up, or they joined the industry with the sole aim of earning a good living for themselves and their family? In this slideshow, we will take a look at 3 Superstars who weren't fans of WWE while growing up, and three who were.

#6 Brock Lesnar (not a WWE fan)

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar grew up on a dairy farm in Webster and didn't care about wrestling at all while growing up. Former WWE announcer Jim Ross recently revealed how Brock was tired of being broke, around the time when he was signed by WWE. In another interview, Ross revealed how Vince McMahon reacted when he saw Lesnar for the first time, around 20 years ago.

Ross stated that Lesnar wasn't a wrestling fan while growing up, didn't watch pro-wrestling on TV, and he had no idea who Vince McMahon was. Vince was very impressed when he laid his eyes on Lesnar, and the rest, as they say, is history. It took Lesnar less than a year to win his first WWE title on the main roster, and he has now become one of the biggest Superstars in the history of the business.

