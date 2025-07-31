3 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, and the excitement among fans is through the roof. The premium live event will feature some massive matches and storylines, with many of the biggest stars in the industry set to make an appearance.

Ad

SummerSlam is set to emanate from MetLife Stadium, and WWE will make history by hosting the first-ever two-night event of The Biggest Party of the Summer. The company has already begun building a custom stage for the show, and glimpses of it have leaked on social media, making rounds all around the internet.

While WWE has already surprised fans with a custom stage setup, there could be several more surprises incoming. SummerSlam has been the home of some of the biggest returns in the industry over the years, and this year won’t be any less.

Ad

Trending

Apart from returns, several debuts could also happen at the premium live event. Many big names have been waiting for the company to sign them and include them in a storyline, and the opportunity couldn’t be better. Let’s check out a few names who might debut at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

#3. Ricky Saints

Ad

Former AEW star Ricky Saints has garnered a lot of attention from fans due to his impressive performances on NXT. The star might be ready for a main roster move and could return to help Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed pick up a victory.

Furthermore, Paul Heyman could reveal that it was all part of his plan, confirming that Saints is a new member of Seth Rollins' faction. This could boost the storyline and add more intrigue and excitement into the mix.

Ad

#2. Lance Anoa'i

A name that The Bloodline fans have been chanting on social media for quite some time now, Lance Anoa'i, might make his debut at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He could debut during the massive Steel Cage match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship.

While Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa might be busy helping Sikoa pick up the win, Anoa’i could make his debut to take down all three, eventually allowing Fatu to take advantage of the distraction and win.

Ad

#1. WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page

The NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, has been ready for a main roster move for quite some time, and WWE SummerSlam could be the night the company pulls the trigger. Page could make an appearance during the tag team match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

The NXT star could join forces with Breakker and Reed during the match, making his main roster debut, to take down the real-life Bloodline members and announce himself as the newest member of the faction.

Only time will tell what the company has planned for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More