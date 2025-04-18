3 Surprises Paul Heyman may have in store for CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman will return the favor to CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman will walk out with The Best in the World for his first main event match at The Show of Shows.

The story has been built rather well by WWE creative. CM Punk helped Paul Heyman at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, and The Wiseman has no choice but to stay true to his word at WrestleMania 41.

The alliance will see fans witness Roman Reigns come out alone for the ‘Mania match. It will feel odd seeing The Tribal Chief without his Wiseman after such a long time at a top PLE. However, it’ll be a good change to see him work with his former client and long-time friend during his first WrestleMania main event match.

Check out the three surprises that Paul Heyman may have in store for CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3. Paul Heyman could walk out on CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

The terms of the return favor require Paul Heyman to be on CM Punk’s side for the Triple Threat Match, which will also feature Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There does not seem to be any other clause for the contest.

During the match, The Tribal Chief could be mercilessly beaten down by The Best in the World, which could hurt Heyman, leading him to walk out of the arena mid-match.

This could come as a major surprise to the WWE Universe, as Punk could be distracted by this move and lose the contest. This angle could create a lot of drama in the coming weeks, with CM Punk chasing Heyman while The Wiseman tries to reunite with Roman Reigns.

#2. Seth Rollins' mind games work on The Wiseman

Seth Rollins has been playing mind games with Paul Heyman in recent weeks. The Visionary has been doing what he does best on the mic, and The Wiseman has been seen in two minds.

Rollins recently spared Heyman by not hitting him with a Stomp, making it clear that the 59-year-old star now owed him a favor for sparring him.

Seth Rollins’ mind games could bear fruit at WrestleMania 41, where Heyman could do the unthinkable and surprise the WWE Universe.

He might leave CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align himself with The Visionary in a massive change. This move could lead to many new storylines popping up in the following weeks.

#1. Roman Reigns has a plan to stay ahead in WWE

It won't be the first time Paul Heyman will work against Roman Reigns in a big title match. Heyman has turned against Reigns before and has worked with his arch rival, Brock Lesnar, in the past.

However, The Wiseman surprised everyone by betraying The Beast Incarnate and getting back with Roman Reigns. He could do something similar to surprise CM Punk on Saturday.

Paul Heyman might betray The Best in the World to realign himself with the OTC. This entire scenario could be part of a plan to help Reigns win the Triple Threat Match and remain at the top of the company.

