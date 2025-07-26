3 Surprises Triple H could be planning for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 26, 2025 08:08 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

Following last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, the cards for Night 1 & Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 are pretty much set, with just a handful of matches expected to be announced for the show.

Ad

While the particular night for the newly made official WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match has not been specified yet, here is what the rest of the Night 1 card looks like:

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther defends against CM Punk
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill
  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
  • Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Based on this card, in this article, we shall explore three surprises that Triple H could have in store for the WWE Universe on Saturday, August 2, or Night 1 of SummerSlam.

3. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Ad

Given their star power and pedigree, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss beating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam and winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship shouldn't seem too surprising. However, their equation remains volatile, and an escalation in tensions or even an outright betrayal, either as a cause or an effect of them losing their title match, seems more likely than them managing to coexist at SummerSlam.

Despite the unlikelihood of them winning the titles, though, Bliss and Flair winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam does seem like the right decision, not just for their respective character arcs but for the women's division as a whole. It would also be beneficial to keep them away from singles titles for a significant period, allowing the youngsters to take charge and develop.

Ad

Much like the Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross pairing or the RK-Bro duo, the entertainment and endearing factor may be enough to compel Triple H to give Alexa & Charlotte an extended run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It could end up being some of the best work of both women's Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

2. Either Tiffany Stratton or Jade Cargill turns heel to take home the gold at SummerSlam

youtube-cover
Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill head into their SummerSlam match as babyfaces, and given how long this match has been built up for, Triple H may have a major heel turn planned for SummerSlam. While Stratton seems to be the more popular fan favorite, leading to speculation about a Jade Cargill heel turn, especially considering her recent aggression, it is just as likely that Stratton will turn heel too.

Both women are natural heels better suited to villainous roles, given their experience, personalities, and respective attitudes. While Stratton became a major crowd favorite while aligned with Nia Jax on SmackDown, Cargill, of course, went on a stellar run as TBS Champion in AEW, with a sensational undefeated streak, all the while being "that b***h."

Ad

At SummerSlam, therefore, it may not be the better woman who walks out as the WWE Women's Champion, but the badder one. Despite what happened on SmackDown, a shocking heel turn at SummerSlam could thus determine not just who walks out as champion, but what the future of the blue brand may look like for the rest of 2025, and maybe even beyond.

Given that Stratton's run as a babyface champion hasn't really clicked as one would have hoped, either of these decisions could cause a seismic shift in the women's main event picture on the blue brand, and for the better.

Ad

1. Seth Rollins reveals his injury has been a hoax all along

Seth Rollins may show the world why he calls himself The Visionary - Source: Getty
Seth Rollins may show the world why he calls himself The Visionary - Source: Getty

The most shocking thing, yet one that has been widely speculated on leading up to The Biggest Party of the Summer, is that Seth Rollins may have been concealing a ruse all along, potentially revealing that his knee injury sustained at Saturday Night's Main Event a few weeks ago was a deliberate deception.

Ad

Alternatively, his injury, while legitimate or initially concerning, may turn out to be something minor and allow him to get involved with the CM Punk vs. Gunther match at SummerSlam or even the tag team match featuring Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

For anything to happen, the prerequisite would be that his injury is indeed a work, or if not as severe as feared, has been somehow incorporated into WWE's storytelling plans post-SummerSlam. Despite Rollins being the biggest heel in the company, it is something fans remain hopeful of.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications