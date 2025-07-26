3 Surprises Triple H could be planning for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

Following last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, the cards for Night 1 &amp; Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 are pretty much set, with just a handful of matches expected to be announced for the show.While the particular night for the newly made official WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match has not been specified yet, here is what the rest of the Night 1 card looks like:World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther defends against CM PunkWomen’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez &amp; Roxanne Perez vs Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa BlissWWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Jade CargillRandy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre &amp; Logan PaulRoman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson ReedSami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBased on this card, in this article, we shall explore three surprises that Triple H could have in store for the WWE Universe on Saturday, August 2, or Night 1 of SummerSlam.3. Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa Bliss win the WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionshipGiven their star power and pedigree, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss beating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam and winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship shouldn't seem too surprising. However, their equation remains volatile, and an escalation in tensions or even an outright betrayal, either as a cause or an effect of them losing their title match, seems more likely than them managing to coexist at SummerSlam.Despite the unlikelihood of them winning the titles, though, Bliss and Flair winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam does seem like the right decision, not just for their respective character arcs but for the women's division as a whole. It would also be beneficial to keep them away from singles titles for a significant period, allowing the youngsters to take charge and develop.Much like the Alexa Bliss &amp; Nikki Cross pairing or the RK-Bro duo, the entertainment and endearing factor may be enough to compel Triple H to give Alexa &amp; Charlotte an extended run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It could end up being some of the best work of both women's Hall of Fame-worthy careers.2. Either Tiffany Stratton or Jade Cargill turns heel to take home the gold at SummerSlamTiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill head into their SummerSlam match as babyfaces, and given how long this match has been built up for, Triple H may have a major heel turn planned for SummerSlam. While Stratton seems to be the more popular fan favorite, leading to speculation about a Jade Cargill heel turn, especially considering her recent aggression, it is just as likely that Stratton will turn heel too.Both women are natural heels better suited to villainous roles, given their experience, personalities, and respective attitudes. While Stratton became a major crowd favorite while aligned with Nia Jax on SmackDown, Cargill, of course, went on a stellar run as TBS Champion in AEW, with a sensational undefeated streak, all the while being &quot;that b***h.&quot;At SummerSlam, therefore, it may not be the better woman who walks out as the WWE Women's Champion, but the badder one. Despite what happened on SmackDown, a shocking heel turn at SummerSlam could thus determine not just who walks out as champion, but what the future of the blue brand may look like for the rest of 2025, and maybe even beyond.Given that Stratton's run as a babyface champion hasn't really clicked as one would have hoped, either of these decisions could cause a seismic shift in the women's main event picture on the blue brand, and for the better.1. Seth Rollins reveals his injury has been a hoax all alongSeth Rollins may show the world why he calls himself The Visionary - Source: GettyThe most shocking thing, yet one that has been widely speculated on leading up to The Biggest Party of the Summer, is that Seth Rollins may have been concealing a ruse all along, potentially revealing that his knee injury sustained at Saturday Night's Main Event a few weeks ago was a deliberate deception.Alternatively, his injury, while legitimate or initially concerning, may turn out to be something minor and allow him to get involved with the CM Punk vs. Gunther match at SummerSlam or even the tag team match featuring Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.For anything to happen, the prerequisite would be that his injury is indeed a work, or if not as severe as feared, has been somehow incorporated into WWE's storytelling plans post-SummerSlam. Despite Rollins being the biggest heel in the company, it is something fans remain hopeful of.