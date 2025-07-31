3 surprises Triple H could be planning for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night spectacle on August 2 &amp; 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The second night of The Biggest Party of The Summer is anticipated to be headlined by the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena Undisputed WWE Title match.Besides this, the lineup is stacked for Sunday, with a Steel Cage Match and the IC Title also being defended on the show.In this article, we will discuss three surprises Triple H could be planning for the Sunday night of the forthcoming two-night premium live event.#3. Cody Rhodes finally dethrones John Cena and turns heelOne of the biggest surprises that might unfold on the show could be related to the Undisputed WWE Title match. Since this feud has begun, there has been plenty of speculation of a double turn taking place at SummerSlam.So, Triple H could potentially finally pull the trigger at The Biggest Party of The Summer and turn The American Nightmare heel. This could be done when Rhodes dethrones the Last Real Champion in a villainous manner, leading to Cena turning face following the loss.#2. The Rock might appear at SummerSlamSince Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock has yet to make an appearance in WWE. The Final Boss was associated with Cena's heel turn, and there is a chance that he might finally show up at SummerSlam.The return of The People's Champion might take place at SummerSlam during the Cena vs. Rhodes showdown. Even though there are chances that the veteran could disclose Rhodes as his newest ally and kick The Franchise Player out in his favor.#1. Bayley returns as a heel and could destroy both Lyra Valkyria and Becky LynchBecky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are set to lock horns in a No DQ match for the Women's IC Title. Earlier, Bayley was also in the mix in this feud, but Lyra defeated the former Hugger to earn this title shot.As a result, the former Damage CTRL leader has no match on the card of The Biggest Party of The Summer. Even during RAW this week, the former SmackDown Women's Champion expressed her disappointment at potentially missing SummerSlam this year, too, after already not being part of 'Mania.Meanwhile, Triple H might pull off a major move at the show when Bayley shocks the world by turning heel and destroying both Lynch and Valkyria. The Role Model's heel turn is sure to generate a massive reaction from the live crowd.