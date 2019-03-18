WWE RAW: 3 Surprising Superstar returns that could happen (March 18, 2019)

Will Cena return and Finn Balor find a partner on Raw?

Monday Night Raw this week is sure to be filled with a lot of great segments and matches. Raw has always been the flagship show, and therefore WWE is heavily dependant on it to pave the Road to WrestleMania as the biggest event of the year is about three weeks away.

To make things exciting and to surprise the fans, WWE delivered quite a few punches last week. From Finn Balor losing the Intercontinental Championship to Kurt Angle announcing his retirement match, fans were given a big dose of storylines.

Continuing the trend of surprising fans, WWE will definitely have a few tricks up their sleeve for this week’s episode which will bring us closer to WrestleMania.

Raw could be planning to have some superstars return on the show to make things more interesting for the big event, and now seems like the right time for them to bring out all the surprises they have in store.

Keeping that in mind, we will list 3 superstars who could return to Raw this week, and cite the reason for their return.

#3 John Cena

Cena last appeared to push The Extraordinary Man

January 14th was John Cena’s last appearance on Raw, and we haven’t seen the superstar take the ring for over two months again.

Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre and John Cena in the last match Cena competed in, as Cena took the pin to award Balor a chance at battle The Beast for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

While John Cena has been away from WWE for over two months, fans have constantly been planning his WrestleMania 35 match behind his back on the internet.

While it seems as though WWE did not have a definite plan for the mega superstar for The Grandest Stage of Them All, things have started to look better for the superstar since the past week.

This is because Kurt Angle has decided to hang up his boots, and will fight his final battle at WrestleMania. Will Kurt Angle pick John Cena as his final opponent for WrestleMania? If he does, expect Cena to make an entry on Raw this week to kickstart the hype for the match.

