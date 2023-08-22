3 swerves WWE may pull off at Superstar Spectacle in India

On Friday, September 8, WWE is set to host Superstar Spectacle at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. With such a huge fan base in the country, the company can surely expect a passionate crowd later next month.

While the show is not yet confirmed to be a televised event, there are still chances for creative to shock the fans both in attendance and around the world when Superstar Spectacle takes place.

Join us as we take a look at three creative swerves and surprises that WWE may look to pull off at Superstar Spectacle.

#3. John Cena becomes WWE Grand Slam Champion

Recently, it was confirmed that the 16-time World Champion John Cena will not only be appearing in India next September but will also be wrestling. Making this his first outing in the ring since losing to Austin Theory for the United States Title this past April at WrestleMania 39.

While he is set to wrestle at the show, fans still don't know who his opponent will be. One potential star could be the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The Ring General is just 18 days away from becoming the longest holder of the belt of all time, with his current reign standing at 437 days. If he does indeed face John Cena, then he would have broken the record.

With the record potentially set, Gunther could then lose his title to Cena. Earlier this week, the Leader of Cenation even teased a match against the Austrian star by posting a photo of The Ring General on social media. The Hollywood star could become a grand slam champion by capturing the Intercontinental Champion next month.

During a recent interview with Ten Count, Gunther was asked about a potential match against the future Hall of Famer, the Intercontinental Champion had this say:

"John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it." [H/T The Sportster]

#2. Damian Priest shocks the world

Since capturing the Money In The Bank briefcase in London last month, Damian Priest has been a like a looming shadow of the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

If Rollins can get past Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback on September 2, then Priest may finally cash in on him in Hyderabad later that week.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest commented on winning the career-changing briefcase and also on how he intends to cash in.

"The moment I grabbed this, even when I was standing on the ladder, the only vision I had, it was almost like pictures in my brain of all the championships. I had them all in mind. Seth Rollins, it just so happens he’s involved with Judgment Day business." Priest added: "I’m not going to cash in this contract in a respectful way. I’m going to wait until my opponent’s beaten, battered, useless. That’s when I’ll cash in. So for all the champions, when you’re down and out and you think things can’t get worse, I’ll be seeing you." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

#1. The Game greets the fans

Expand Tweet

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H is always looking to expand the company's presence globally, this past year, many huge premium live events have taken place in the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Saudi Arabia.

As one of the faces of World Wrestling Entertainment, it is only right that the King of Kings shows up at Superstar Spectacle next month to thank the Indian fans for their continued support of the company.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times in 2021, Hunter talked about WWE's plans to sign many Indian stars in the future and hopes to one day build a performance center in the country.

"The intent and desire is to come to India and recruit enough athletes. Certainly, there is a desire amongst Indian people for us to be on the ground as well. At some point, we would love to have a performance centre, or more than one centre, in India... have athletes train there and produce localised WWE content. When you see talents from your region succeed locally to get to the bigger stages, and to watch their careers develop... that is the goal. Because the only thing bigger than WWE in India is cricket. That's something to be said." [H/T Cultaholic]

The upcoming event in Hyderabad will feature not only some of the top stars on the RAW roster but also Indian WWE Superstars, including Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, and Shanky.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot