3 tag teams WWE must form in 2025

WWE began 2025 with Monday Night RAW moving to Netflix. Apart from that, John Cena has kick-started his retirement tour, and fans can even expect The Rock to have a feud with Cody Rhodes this year.

Apart from that, the Stamford-based promotion can bring about some changes in the tag team division as well. During 2025, here are the tag teams that WWE must bring to television.

#3. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso become official tag team partners

Zayn and Uso's story began back when both of them were members of The Bloodline under Roman Reigns' rule. Even though Main Event Jey did not warm up to Zayn immediately, with time they really found a friend in each other.

The superstars continued to look out for each other even after leaving The Bloodline and moving to Monday Night RAW. Recently, they worked together with Roman Reigns as a part of The OG Bloodline against Solo Sikoa and the other Bloodline members.

In 2025, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn should solidify their connection by forming an official tag team and pursuing the tag team titles on RAW.

#2. Drew McIntyre teams up with Kevin Owens

Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens seem to be having trouble with the people they once considered friends. Furthermore, both of them are absolutely over the edge about Roman Reigns returning and other superstars stepping up to help The Original Tribal Chief.

At some point, The Prizefighter and The Scottish Warrior should create a tag team to take on the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and maybe even Sami Zayn.

Zayn may actually not help Kevin Owens against Cody Rhodes and he already tried to help Seth Rollins against McIntyre, giving both KO and Drew the motivation to take him down.

#1. Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio can create havoc in WWE

Logan Paul is returning to WWE during the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans have no idea how the company plans to proceed with The Maverick's story, especially since he hasn't been around since SummerSlam 2024.

Previously, there was a time when WWE fans thought Paul and Dominik Mysterio would form a tag team, but both were involved in very different storylines. Currently, Dirty Dom isn't having the best time with The Judgment Day and might actually leave the faction soon.

In that case, Paul and Mysterio should team up to pursue the tag team titles, especially since it will put Dirty Dom against Finn Balor, who may end up being the catalyst for The Judgment Day's breakup!

