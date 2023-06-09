3 Teams that could challenge for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ tag team titles

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ended The Usos' dominant tag team title reign at WrestleMania 39. The two best friends successfully retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Jimmy and Jey on the April 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens even retained their titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a historic showing at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The match saw Jimmy Uso turn on the Tribal Chief to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

Now that they’ve moved on from The Bloodline, Zayn, and Owens have a fresh line-up of opponents vying for a potential tag team title match against the champions. Standing at the forefront are Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

These two men have been at odds with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ever since the two teams first met each other on a previous episode of RAW. Also, there are reports that the new challengers will be determined via a gauntlet match.

Having said that, let's take a look at three times that could challenge for the tag team titles.

#1. Imperium

Imperium regained full strength at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022 after Giovanni Vinci joined GUNTHER and Kaiser at Cardiff. The team showed in NXT what they were capable of, and now they’re once again set to prove themselves on the main roster.

Kaiser and Vinci could be Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ next opponents. WWE has been teasing a future match-up between the two teams for weeks. Who knows, maybe they’ll meet for Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank next month.

#2. The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has managed to silence critics with their incredible work inside the ring. This heel stable has benefitted from the exclusion of Edge. The Rated-R Superstar ended his feud with Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39.

The Judgment Day could take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. With Triple H possibly setting up Balor vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in London, maybe Dominik and Damian Priest could go after the tag team champions.

#3. Indus Sher

Veer Mahan and Sanga were unstoppable as a duo on NXT. Shawn Michaels added Jinder Mahal to the mix, and the group became untouchable. Currently, the team is being slowly built on RAW through squash matches.

Veer Mahaan and Sanga could go after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship somewhere down the line. It appears that Triple H has big plans for Indus Sher on Monday Night RAW.

Which team should get a title shot against the tag team champions?

