3 Theories that possibly explain what's going on with Bray Wyatt in WWE

In WWE, Bray Wyatt is known for his outlandish narratives filled with riddles.

We have seen it many times in the past. Sometimes, they amount to nothing. But we all know Wyatt's power in keeping the audience hooked on what he has to say or who he has his eyes set on.

Since his return, he has been leaving breadcrumbs in the form of teasing a split personality or alliance with a new character in Uncle Howdy and a potential reunion with Alexa Bliss. The wrestling world is still buzzing about the possibility of a new Wyatt clan, known as the Wyatt 6.

So, where is this all heading?

3. A slow-burn rise to the top of the mountain in WWE

Whilst Wyatt has remained a captivating character, his run in its entirety over the last decade was a bit of a hit-and-miss.

Every time WWE rushed him into a storyline, they ended in a massive debacle. This happened when The Fiend was shoved into the WWE Universal Championship picture. Granted, it was also due to bad bookings, but with the new management under Triple H, they are taking a slower approach to tell compelling stories. Starting with some exhibition matches, as teased on SmackDown last week with LA Knight, Bray Wyatt is gradually climbing up the ladder.

2. Setting the stage for a huge WrestleMania Moment

Wyatt has feuded with some high-profile names at WrestleMania.

Bray Wyatt is a major attraction, bringing some uniqueness to the product with his cinematic-quality promos and matches.

Over the years, he has faced the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Even when he was out due to injury, WWE booked him for a WrestleMania moment involving The Rock and Cena. Next year will be no different. Perhaps a match against a returning superstar or a feud involving Alexa Bliss?

1. Alexa Bliss is the first member of Wyatt 6

Speaking of Alexa Bliss, whether it is a feud or an alliance, it is only a matter of time before the two inevitably meet on television. A reunion with Little Miss Bliss doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

Braun Strowman, Bo Dallas and more members could be joining Wyatt's stable, but so far, his involvement with only Bliss and the mysterious Uncle Howdy has been teased.

What do you think WWE has in store for Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

