5 members of Bray Wyatt's family WWE could bring back for Wyatt 6

After over a year of absence, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last month at Extreme Rules. Before he came out through a smokey door, human versions of Wyatt's former Firefly Funhouse characters appeared among the crowd. A group photo of these characters later went viral on Twitter, teasing the formation of a new group, the Wyatt 6.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been speculating who could be the members of the rumored Wyatt 6 stable. While several current superstars have been linked to Wyatt's new faction, a few members of his family could also surprisingly return to the Stamford-based company to join the Wyatt 6.

Here are five members of Bray Wyatt's family WWE could bring back for the Wyatt 6.

#5. Bo Dallas

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐈𝐈😈 @SeniPrime Bray Wyatt mentions his wrestling family, Bo Dallas incoming?

Also, this Saudi crowd is the freaking best! Bray Wyatt mentions his wrestling family, Bo Dallas incoming?Also, this Saudi crowd is the freaking best! https://t.co/jWLvnK72XS

Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, signed with WWE in 2008. The 32-year-old spent about six years in developmental, during which he held a few titles, including the FCW World Heavyweight Championship and the NXT Championship.

In 2014, Dallas made his main roster debut. Over the next five years, he competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships and the 24/7 Championship. However, the company released him from his contract in April 2021.

Since his departure, Dallas has stepped away from wrestling. However, rumors recently suggested he could return to the Stamford-based company to join forces with his brother.

Fans also recently speculated that Dallas could be the one portraying the Uncle Howdy character after spotting Howdy wearing earrings similar to what Dallas used to wear.

#4. Mika Rotunda

While Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas competed in the Stamford-based company, their sister Mika Rotunda also worked backstage.

Mika holds a degree in broadcasting and has worked in a few media jobs over the past decade. She also worked as a production assistant in WWE. However, Wyatt's sister became a licensed realtor in January 2021, working full-time at Heart of Florida Realty.

A few years ago, rumors suggested that Mika would play the character of Sister Abigail on-screen. Nevertheless, that never happened. She could now return to the Stamford-based company to join her brother's rumored Wyatt 6 faction.

Mika has a close relationship with The Eater of Worlds. Celebrating his birthday in an Instagram post earlier this year, she described him as a "cool brother, dad, uncle, son, friend and casually a global phenomenon."

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham

Walk With Wyatt 🐇 #WhiteRabbitTheory @WalkWithWyatt



What if Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick is a origin story containing real life members of his own family?



@WrestlingDaze

#WhiteRabbitTheory I am convinced now upon seeing this recent image of Barry Windham, that he is the man we saw in the latest promo on #Smackdown (Uncle Howdy)What if Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick is a origin story containing real life members of his own family? I am convinced now upon seeing this recent image of Barry Windham, that he is the man we saw in the latest promo on #Smackdown (Uncle Howdy)What if Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick is a origin story containing real life members of his own family? @WrestlingDaze #WhiteRabbitTheory 🐇 https://t.co/UqLmC31trY

In 1984, Bray Wyatt's uncle Barry Windham joined WWE. Over the next few months, he won the WWF/E Tag Team Championships alongside Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, twice. However, he departed in late 1985.

Windham competed in a few other promotions before returning to the Stamford-based company in June 1989. Nevertheless, his second run ended just four months later.

After working for a few years in WCW, the 62-year-old again returned to WWE in 1996. His third run was his longest. He competed in the Stamford-based company for about two years before leaving for WCW again in 1998.

About a decade later, Windham had a brief stint as a producer in WWE. In 2012, the former Tag Team Champion entered the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The Four Horsemen.

Windham could now have another run in the McMahon-led promotion as a member of Wyatt 6. Some fans even pointed out the resemblance between Uncle Howdy and Wyatt's Uncle Barry Windham.

#2. Mike Rotunda

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), had two runs in WWE. During his first stint, he formed The U.S. Express with Barry Windham. The two also had "Captain" Lou Albano as their manager. However, he left the company in 1986, ending his two-year run.

After wrestling in a few other promotions, Rotunda returned to the Stamford-based company in 1991. He spent another four years there before leaving again in 1995. Following his retirement in 2004, Rotunda made sporadic on-screen appearances in WWE. He also worked as a producer for several years before getting released from his contract in September 2020.

The former Tag Team Champion could return for a third run to work with his son. The 64-year-old recently teased a connection to Uncle Howdy.

#1. JoJo

In 2013, JoJo signed with WWE. About four years later, her relationship with Bray Wyatt came to light after the former Universal Champion's ex-wife, Samantha, accused him of cheating on her with the 28-year-old.

JoJo worked for a few years as a ring announcer before quietly leaving the company in early 2021, a few months before her then-boyfriend was released from his contract.

After having two children together, Wyatt and JoJo announced their engagement earlier this year. Following the former Universal Champion's return to the Stamford-based company, his fiancée also got spotted backstage at a SmackDown TV taping.

Although reports stated that she has not re-signed with the company, she could soon return to align with her real-life partner and join the Wyatt 6.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes