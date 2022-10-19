Bray Wyatt and 9 AEW/WWE stars who have announced their engagements in 2022

Several WWE and AEW stars have tied the knot since the beginning of 2022. Karrion Kross and Scarlett, for example, married last April. That same month, Alexa Bliss and musician Ryan Cabrera got hitched. AEW star Luther also got married six months ago.

Meanwhile, a few other current WWE and AEW stars have announced their engagements this year. While some of these wrestlers got engaged to co-workers, others are now preparing for their weddings with non-wrestlers.

Here are 10 AEW and WWE wrestlers who have announced their engagements in 2022.

#10. Ivy Nile

In 2020, NXT star Ivy Nile started dating CrossFit coach Ari Melincoff-Levy. After spending nearly two years together, the couple announced their engagement earlier this year.

The 30-year-old NXT star broke the news on her Instagram account by posting a few photos of her fiancé's proposal.

"I choose you, today and everyday 💜💍 @ari_m_levy," she captioned the pictures.

Nile and her fiancé usually train together. The NXT star regularly posts photos from their training on social media.

#9 & #8. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

After dating Pam Nizio for nearly eight years, Sammy Guevara proposed to her in the middle of the ring at an AEW event in August 2021. However, the couple split about two months later. The former TNT Champion then revealed that he was in a relationship with fellow AEW star Tay Melo.

Guevara and Melo dated for a few months before announcing their engagement in June of this year. The 29-year-old proposed to his girlfriend in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Melo posted a few photos of her fiancé's proposal on her Instagram. Guevara also shared the same pictures on his account, captioning them, "SHE SAID YES!! ❤️💍."

Two months after their engagement, the two AEW stars tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Orlando.

#7. Sarah Schreiber

Since 2017, WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber has been in a relationship with surfer Chad Dunbar. The couple dated for about five years before announcing their engagement earlier this year.

In January, Schreiber posted a few photos of herself with her new fiancé while wearing her engagement ring on her Instagram account.

"My forever buddy, Mr. Chad! ❤️💍 I SAID YES! I love you! My Team!" Schreiber captioned the pictures.

WWE recently made several changes to its broadcast teams. However, Schreiber was not listed on any brand.

#6. Leila Grey

Before entering the professional wrestling business, AEW star Leila Grey and OVW wrestler 'Certified' Luke Kurtis first met and started dating. The couple spent several years together before announcing their engagement in July this year.

Kurtis proposed to his longtime girlfriend in the middle of the ring at an OVW event. The current AEW star later posted a few photos of the proposal on her Instagram, stating that the moment felt like a dream.

"I woke up a FIANCÉ!!!!💍 Wow last night still feels like a dream. The love of my life proposed to me last night in Nashville, in the middle of the ring, in front of so many amazing fans, and our @ovwrestling_official family. And of course I said YES!!! @certified_lukekurtis I am so deeply in love with you. We have overcame so much together already and I know we will continue to overcome any obstacles we may face TOGETHER," she wrote.

Although she is currently on the AEW roster, Grey made a few appearances in WWE earlier this year. In April, she went head-to-head against Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown. However, she lost the bout.

#5. Bray Wyatt

In 2017, Bray Wyatt's romantic relationship with former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman came to light after Wyatt's ex-wife, Samantha Rotunda, accused The Eater of Worlds of cheating on her with the former Total Divas star.

As Wyatt and his wife divorced, the former WWE Champion and JoJo continued dating for nearly five years before announcing their engagement earlier this year.

In April, JoJo posted a few photos of herself wearing her new engagement ring on Instagram.

"A million times YES! 😍😭 I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married 😜) Here’s to forever ❤️ @thewindhamrotunda," she captioned the pictures.

Wyatt recently returned to WWE after over a year of absence. Last Friday, he gave an emotional promo on SmackDown. His fiancée also attended the show.

#4. MJF

After dating for about two years, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum announced their engagement earlier this year. The AEW star broke the news on social media, posting a photo of himself with his new fiancée, captioning it, "Hbd to my fiancé or whatever."

Rosenblum also posted a few photos of MJF's proposal on her Instagram account.

"I said yes :) …and yes, I forced him to smile for pics (after he told me im the luckiest girl in the world)," she captioned the pictures.

MJF is currently an active competitor in Tony Khan's promotion. Earlier this month, he defeated Wheeler YUTA on the three-year anniversary episode of Dynamite.

#3. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

While participating in the 2015 WWE Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose first met former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli at the Performance Center. The two developed a friendship that later became a romance after Rose and her ex-fiancé Michael Lubic called off their engagement.

Rose and Sabbatelli's relationship came to light in 2018. After dating for about four years, the couple announced their engagement last month. The former NXT star broke the news on social media by posting a few photos with Rose wearing her new engagement ring.

"The love of my life said YES. So grateful. #Imblessed," Sabbatelli captioned the picture.

Rose has been holding the NXT Women's Championship for over 357 days. Next Saturday, she will defend her title against Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc.

#2 & #1. Julia Hart and Lee Johnson

In late 2021, Julia Hart and Lee Johnson's relationship came to light when they revealed they told former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes about their romance on the first episode of Rhodes To The Top.

Earlier this month, Hart announced her engagement to Johnson during an appearance on AEW Unrestricted.

"We are engaged. It sounds weird saying boyfriend. He's my fiancé. Nobody really knows that, but we also don't care. We also didn't make a huge post about it. He's the best. I couldn't ask for anyone better. He's my dream man. He has everything I can ask for in a guy. He's great," Hart said.

Hart is now a member of The House of Black. Meanwhile, Johnson is a former member of the Nightmare Family.

