5 recently departed WWE Superstars who now work surprisingly ordinary jobs

A few superstars who have departed WWE in recent years have moved into more ordinary careers.

Vince McMahon's promotion has released several superstars over the past two years. Other performers have requested their release and willingly left the company for different reasons over the same period.

Since their departure, many wrestlers have joined other promotions. Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho joined All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Mickie James and The IInspiration (FKA The IIconics) signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

Nonetheless, other superstars have turned their backs on professional wrestling since their departure. They left the industry and currently have regular jobs. The former wrestlers now work in different fields, including real estate, martial arts training and farming.

Here are five recently departed superstars who now work surprisingly ordinary jobs.

#5. Former WWE NXT Superstar Marcos Gomez

In 2018, Marcos Gomez participated in a WWE tryout in Chile. A year later, the company signed the Brazilian mixed martial artist.

Gomez spent two years on NXT before the company released him from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts. After his release, the Brazilian mixed martial artist thanked WWE for allowing him to live in another country, meet excellent athletes, and work for such a huge company. However, he also disclosed that he did not have enough time to show his full potential.

Since his departure from Vince McMahon's promotion, Gomez has returned to his home country and to his previous job as a Muay Thai trainer. The former NXT Superstar regularly posts photos and videos from his training sessions on his Instagram account.

Gomez was not the only Brazilian released in April 2020. That same month, the company let go of a few other Brazilian wrestlers, including Tay Conti (FKA Taynara) and Cezar Bononi. Unlike Gomez, the two are still active wrestlers. The two are currently regular competitors on AEW television.

