5 brothers and sisters who have worked in WWE

A few families have had several of its members work in WWE over the years, including some siblings.

WWE has had its fair share of siblings working under its roof. Usually, the WWE Universe saw pairs of brothers like Jeff and Matt Hardy, for example, or twin sisters, like The Bellas. However, having a brother and a sister work for WWE has been a rare case.

Only four sisters have followed in their brothers' footsteps to compete in WWE. Nonetheless, a fifth sister works backstage while her brother throws punches and kicks in the ring.

All five brother-sister pairs come from famous wrestling families. While some lived up to their families' legacy, others were a little less successful.

Here are five brothers and sisters who have worked in WWE.

#5. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina - Former WWE Tag Champion Deuce

Tamina is currently living her best moments in WWE. She finally became a champion, winning the Women's Tag Team titles alongside Natalya last May by defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown.

Tamina is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka. She is also the sister of former WWE Superstar Deuce.

Deuce debuted in WWE on SmackDown in January 2007, a little over three years before his sister. He was part of the Deuce 'n Domino tag team.

Just three months following his debut, The 49-year-old had his first taste of gold in WWE when he and his partner won the Tag Team Championships from Brian Kendrick and Paul London. The pair held the titles until August before losing them to MVP and Matt Hardy.

In May 2008, Deuce 'n Domino split following a loss against Jesse and Festus. Later, the WWE Draft sent Deuce to RAW, where he changed his name to Sim Snuka. However, his run on the Red Brand was short as WWE released him in August of the same year.

In May 2010, Deuce's sister made her debut on RAW. Tamina has been in WWE for over 11 years now. Over the years, she competed for the Divas Championship and SmackDown Women's title several times but came up short. It was her alliance with Natalya that gave the 43-year-old her first title in WWE. She has now become a tag team champion like her brother was in 2007.

Tamina and Natalya have been feuding with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke over the past few weeks. However, they seem to have new challengers for their titles. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defeated the champs on their main roster debut last Friday on SmackDown.

