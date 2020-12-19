3 Things Brock Lesnar should not do if he returns and 2 things he should do

Brock Lesnar last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The Beast put McIntyre over big time and hasn't been seen since on WWE TV. It was later revealed that Lesnar's contract had expired and he isn't a part of WWE anymore.

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business. He is someone WWE would pay a huge sum of money to make a return, at some point in time. Lesnar's first WWE stint turned him into a legit megastar, and his second run surpassed it by miles. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at some interesting possibilities in regards to Brock Lesnar in case he returns to WWE somewhere down the line. We will take a look at three things he shouldn't do if he returns, and two things he should do.

#5 Brock Lesnar shouldn't have another reign of terror

Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar's reign as the top Champion in the company was interesting at first, but there came a time when the WWE Universe got tired of him hogging the main event spot, especially when he didn't even appear on most of the shows. Many fans dubbed the better part of his reign as 'the reign of terror'. During his time at the top, Brock Lesnar used to miss several weekly shows in one go, as well as pay-per-views.

Brock Lesnar as the top Champion became monotonous pretty quickly

He used to come back for major events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and a few others, and fans weren't pleased at all. This was a major reason (along with Seth Rollins' insane popularity at the time) why fans got behind Rollins like never before when he feuded with Lesnar on the road to WrestleMania 35, and finally dethroned him to win the Universal title. Fans popped again when Rollins did the same at SummerSlam 2019, and it was clear as day that they didn't want to see Brock Lesnar as the top Champion, leading to the top belt disappearing again from WWE TV. That's why if Lesnar returns, and ends up winning either of the big belts, he shouldn't have another long 'reign of terror', where he simply disappears with the belt for months on end.