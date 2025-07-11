3 Things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes has been riding on red-hot momentum since winning the King of the Ring Tournament. He is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. However, there is still time before the spectacle, and the company may have huge things planned for Rhodes on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The American Nightmare will make his presence felt on tonight's show, which will emanate from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. From calling out Cena to competing in an impromptu match, he could be involved in several things. The 40-year-old could also have a segment with a popular mainstream star, who is set to appear on the show.

Let's take a look at three things Cody Rhodes can do on tonight's SmackDown:

#3. Address his SummerSlam match against John Cena

Cody Rhodes can show up on SmackDown tonight and deliver a passionate promo. He could reflect on his journey from losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 to returning and winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Rhodes could state how important it is for him to defeat John Cena and reclaim the gold at SummerSlam.

He could take shots at The Last Real Champion, calling out the 48-year-old for a confrontation on next week's episode of SmackDown. Moreover, The American Nightmare could vow to go to any lengths to capture the coveted title that once adorned his shoulder. He could hype up fans for his coming match against Cena and leave the ring.

#2. A segment between Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll

Country music star Jelly Roll will make his presence felt on tonight's episode of SmackDown in Nashville. He is expected to be in a major segment on the show with a top babyface, and that may be Cody Rhodes. WWE has been showcasing Rhodes as the central figure on the blue brand and the current face of this generation.

Given Jelly Roll’s fan base and The American Nightmare's status, the company may see an opportunity to create a high-profile segment involving the two stars to boost viewership and create buzz. A compelling segment with the renowned artist could also highlight Cody Rhodes as the face of the company in front of mainstream fans.

#1. Cody Rhodes may compete in an impromptu match on the show

Cody could also compete in an impromptu match on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The 40-year-old was involved in a compelling segment with Randy Orton last week, before Drew McIntyre confronted the two stars. The Triple H-led creative team may put all the stars in the mix and book an impromptu match on the show.

Rhodes can team up with Orton to battle McIntyre and another superstar in a tag team match. The Viper is set to face The Scottish Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event XL this weekend, and this tag team match will be a perfect way to hype fans for their upcoming bout. Besides, this will help Cody remain entangled with Randy, as there are rumors of The Viper turning on him at SummerSlam.

