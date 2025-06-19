3 Things that could happen if Seth Rollins fails his Money in the Bank cash-in

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in his career. The Visionary aims to win a world title and gain more power and control in the company. However, not every MITB holder has been able to convert the contract into a championship.

Since the former two-time Universal Champion has made several enemies on both RAW and SmackDown, he will likely face a lot of deterrence when he tries to cash in his contract. Here are three things that could happen if The Visionary fails to replicate his success from 2015.

#3 Seth Rollins could disband his alliance

Seth Rollins may currently be commanding the strongest alliance of WWE superstars on the roster. ‘Big’ Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker joined forces with The Revolutionary and helped him win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Paul Heyman is also on The Visionary’s side and was vital for his triple-threat win against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Needless to say, his crew will help him capitalize on the MITB contract and win a world championship. However, if he fails to do so despite their aid, he may end up disbanding his alliance. This was something seen during his days as the Monday Night Messiah, where he had the Authors of Pain and Buddy Murphy (AEW's Buddy Matthews) working for him, who were eventually dismissed.

#2 Seth Rollins could turn on Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins’ mission to save the business of pro wrestling found its first supporter in Paul Heyman. The Wiseman betrayed his best friend, CM Punk, and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to help The Visionary win the main event on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Now, if Rollins loses his MITB cash-in, this would be a big blow to the Hall of Famer who burned his bridges with two of the biggest stars in WWE.

Thus, there is a chance that Heyman will try to abandon The Architect and look for his next big bargaining chip, whom he could build into a world champion. This could provoke Rollins to turn on The Wiseman and attack him. Thus, Heyman could see himself crash through the announce table one more time, or get Curb Stomped in the middle of the ring.

#1 Taking a big break from WWE in frustration

Seth Rollins is one of the most active stars holding the top spots in the company. Aptly called the workhorse of the company, The Visionary is known for elevating any storyline and championship he touches. The Money in the Bank contract gave him his WWE career’s first world title and set him up for the long-term success and status he enjoys today.

However, if this weapon fails Seth Rollins this time, it would come as a massive shock to him. Especially when he has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at his side to help him easily annex either the World Heavyweight or the Undisputed WWE Championship. Thus, The Architect may leave in frustration and take a big break from active programming.

This would give Rollins some much-needed time off and also a gap to make a successful return instead of trying to do damage control promos after his failure. It would be interesting to see who The Revolutionary targets to earn his next world title and if he succeeds in yet another MITB cash-in or not.

