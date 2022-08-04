3 Things that could happen on SmackDown following SummerSlam 2022 (August 5, 2022) 

WWE has made a positive start post-SummerSlam 2022, as Monday's RAW received a big thumbs up from critics and fans alike. While much of the show revolved around the United States Championship, it was refreshing to see WWE pushing deserved superstars.

With Triple H at the helm of Creative, expect Friday night's SmackDown to follow suit this week. The fallout episode of the blue brand will emanate live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on August 5, 2022.

While WWE hasn't announced any segments or matches for the event so far, fans can expect the promotion to start building towards its next premium live event, Clash at the Castle. Along with that, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are expected to kick off their rivalry on the upcoming episode.

So without further ado, let's look at three things that could happen on the first SmackDown following SummerSlam:

#3. Ronda Rousey wreaks havoc after attacking Liv Morgan

Following her controversial loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2022, Ronda Rousey turned heel, attacking both Morgan and the match referee. Her antics, however, landed her in big trouble as she was fined and suspended by the WWE.

Nonetheless, the possibility of The Rowdy One showing up on the upcoming episode of SmackDown can't be ruled out. Given the controversial finish to their match on July 30, the Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan feud is far from over.

Thus, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could make her way through the crowd to attack the current champion on the upcoming episode. Expect Rousey to then wreak havoc at ringside, leading to officials getting involved.

Don't be surprised if The Baddest Woman on the Planet is escorted out of the arena in handcuffs on Friday night.

#2. Madcap Moss is next to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Since prevailing over Happy Corbin in an intense feud, Madcap Moss seems a bit lost on the blue brand. Some poor booking decisions have not helped his case either as the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner seems to be losing steam recently.

Now that Triple H is pulling the strings in the creative department, things could change for the promising talent. With The Game seemingly keen on reviving the lost prestige of mid-card titles, we could see a high-profile feud featuring Moss and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the coming days.

The creative team could have Moss follow in the footsteps of Ciampa to become the number 1 contender for the coveted title on Friday night. Truth be told, Madcap Moss has shown a lot of promise both on the mic and inside the ring and deserves a title shot.

#1. Drew McIntyre interrupts Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre defeat Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Expect the creative team to start building the highly-anticipated feud starting this week.

After slaying The Beast at SummerSlam, the creative team could have Roman Reigns address the WWE Universe on Friday night's show. However, The Tribal Chief could be interrupted by McIntyre, leading to a mouth-watering face-off.

On another note, while Reigns managed to prevail over Lesnar on July 30, The Scottish Warrior could prove to be a tough mountain to climb for the current champion. Will we see a new champ at Clash at the Castle? Only time will tell.

